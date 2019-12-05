Megan Fox Is as Cool as Ever in Rare ‘Jet-Lagged’ Sunglasses Selfie

Megan Fox is making jet lag look fabulous! The Transformers actress looked casual cool while playing a game of giant Jenga at LAX’s Private Suite in a selfie she shared to Instagram Tuesday. Keeping her shades down in a black graphic tee, Fox looked a little less than thrilled to be awake as she battled through the jet lag she was feeling from her latest trip.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megan Fox (@meganfox) on Dec 2, 2019 at 9:56pm PST

“Jet lagged Jenga at #theprivatesuite,” she captioned the photo, drawing in compliments from her friends and followers.

“Why you always look so good?” one Instagram user wrote, as another added, “Queen we are not worthy of a selfie.”

A third asked, “How are we all surviving??”

Fox has been busy filming her newest film, a military movie titled Rogue, being filmed in South Africa and directed by MJ Bassett.

“First of 2 days of rehearsals and boot camp training. Some old hands, some new team members but everyone giving it their all in the dust and heat,” Bassett captioned a photo of Fox on set recently. “This is going to be a fun ride.”

The new film doesn’t have a release date as of now, but is one of Fox’s first big titles since experiencing a “psychological breakdown” after filming Jennifer’s Body.

“It wasn’t just that movie, it was every day of my life, all the time, with every project I worked on and every producer I worked with,” Fox told Entertainment Tonight in September. “It preceded a breaking point for me.”

“I think I had a genuine psychological breakdown where I wanted just nothing to do,” she added. “I didn’t want to be seen, I didn’t want to have to take a photo, do a magazine, walk a carpet, I didn’t want to be seen in public at all because of the fear, and the belief, and the absolute certainty that I was going to be mocked, or spat at, or someone was going to yell at me, or people would stone me or savage me for just being out.”

She continued, “I think it took getting pregnant — that was the first real breakthrough where my consciousness shifted and my mind opened up and I was able to see from a birds-eye view and breath and take it in. And then another kid, and then another kid and with every kid, I feel like that’s always been the doorway into a better version of myself.”

Photo credit: Han Myung-Gu/WireImage/Getty