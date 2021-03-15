Mayim Bialik Reveals She's in Recovery From Eating Disorders

Mayim Bialik has revealed that she is in recovery from an eating disorder, sharing the news for the very first time last week. The Big Bang Theory star spoke candidly about her struggle with anorexia during the most recent episode of her podcast, Mayim Bialik's Breakdown, which also featured author and activist Glennon Doyle as her special guest. "I happen to be a compulsive overeater, and I'm an anorexic and I'm a restricter and I've never said that," Bialik shared.

The former child star went on to share, "I eat too much when no one's looking. I'm eating so I don't have to feel anything." Bialik also stated that she has often had to field questions and comments about her body throughout her acting career and revealed that she was once referred to as "brave" for acting while being 30 pounds over her typical weight. "This is the first time I've ever talked about it, because people are like, 'Well, why are you so overweight?' Well, because I'm a compulsive overeater in addition to being an anorexic and restricted," she said, adding a laugh.

New #BialikBreakdown with @GlennonDoyle!!! In this episode, we break down blended families, making relationships work, anxiety, and so much more. Links to listen are below! YouTube: https://t.co/vIzBGFWmtr

Spotify: https://t.co/lCEPXYQQkv

Apple Podcasts: https://t.co/OmQLNCsHnT pic.twitter.com/FTHx4QsWPO — Mayim Bialik (@missmayim) March 9, 2021

After sharing about her struggle, Bialik explained that she has been working hard to let go of the body image standards that have been forced on her over the years. "I'm trying to release the pressure of being 15 pounds lighter, which is what I, quote, 'should be' by Hollywood standards," she said. "I'm trying to release the pressure of caring that I'm wearing the clothes that make me look like those other women, even though I'm not those other women. Those are, like, my short-term 2021 goals."

Bialik then noted her outlook and approach on fashion choices that are expected in Hollywood. "Like, when can I wear all black and not have a stylist be like, 'We need you in more color.' It's like, how about if I wear black because I feel the best and I like it, and they make a lot of cool clothes in the color black?" Currently, Bialik stars in the new FOX sitcom Call Me Kat, which also features Cheyenne Jackson, Kyla Pratt, Julian Gant, Leslie Jordan, and Swoosie Kurtz. Call Me Kat airs Thursdays at 9 pm ET.