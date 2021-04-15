'Mayans M.C.' Justina Adorno Sheds Positive Light on Turning 30, Reveals She Felt 'Inner Glow' (Exclusive)

✖

While age isn't anything more than a number, in today's society and more often than not, hitting 30 for some women becomes a daunting milestone. But why does should it be? That's a societal question Mayans M.C. star Justina Adorno asked PopCulture.com when chatting about her role in Season 3 of the FX series, revealing she had just turned 30 years old on March 12. Suggesting how it's all just a mindset, Adorno says she felt an "inner glow" upon the transition.

During an exclusive interview for our PopCulture @Home series, Adorno admitted to feeling as radiant as ever about starting a new decade and how "grateful" she is to be entering a new chapter. "It's amazing! And you know, it's crazy, the day of my birthday — I just felt like this inner glow, like this inner empowerment," she said most humbled, smiling from ear-to-ear. "I was like, 'Whoa! Like, wow.' This whole epiphany of life. It's not anything about age, it's just about how grateful and how phenomenal is it that I've been on this planet for 30 years?"

Noting it as an "achievement," her incredible outlook about the aging process is most certainly an inspiration to fans. Adorno did note how she wants women to see age as a positive and not a "negative." In fact, it's not just the years that are achievements for her, she counts each day as a blessing as well. "I was just like, 'This is a freaking achievement! I'm like, every year of life or every day of a life is an achievement," she said. "I'm absolutely loving it."

Mayans M.C. fans have taken a wild ride so far in the first six episodes of Season 3, but things are certainly ramping up. Adorno portrays the character of Nails and detailed how her role lives up to the name. After all, being a woman in a sea of men who live the life some of the main character do on the series, you have to be tough. "She gets that in that name, like tough as nails," the actress said. Adorno went on to disclose how her character is "just kind of figuring out life" but knows she "doesn't really have any place."

As her character struggles to find her spot in the mix, she does have her eyes on Angel (Clayton Cardenas), while Hank (Frankie Loyal) has eyes on her. That connection between Nails and Hank is one fans have had a quick glimpse of, but according to Adorno, they'll continue to see her story as she figures out what she wants.

New episodes of Mayans M.C. air every Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET. They become available the next day on Hulu, and PopCulture readers get a free trial. The first six episodes are currently available on the streaming service, along with the first two seasons of the FX Network show.

PopCulture.com editors choose the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission. PopCulture nor ViacomCBS are not responsible for prices subject to change.