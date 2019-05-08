Max Azria, Fashion Icon and BCBG Founder, Dead at 70

Max Azria, a fashion industry icon and the founder of BCBG, has passed away at the age of 70.

According to Us Weekly, the designer died on Monday at a Houston, Texas hospital after battling lung cancer.

Azria was born in Tunisia in 1949, and then later grew up in France before making a move the United States. He found his brand in 1989, and soon dressed A-list actresses and celebrities such as Drew Barrymore, Halle Berry and Fergie.

Max Azria, founder of BCBG has passed away at the age of 70. — IAMFASHION (@IAMFASHlON) May 7, 2019

In 1998, Azria became the owner of French fashion label Hervé Léger. He then relaunched the brand in 2007 with a line of dresses that became popular with many, including the Kardashian women.

Following the news that Azria passed away, many have come out to honor the acclaimed designer with heartfelt messages on social media.

“We lost a legend today. rip Max Azria. May his memory always be a blessing,” HelloGiggles co-founder Rivka Sophia Rossi tweeted.

“RIP to the man and company that first gave me a glance at how many f—ing vocab words i had to learn to even get my first job at BCBG Max Azria. I’m using them all now to critique every thread. but really this made me sad. rip max,” another person commented.

The world has lost another gentle giant and legend, @MaxAzria. He was not just a visionary, he was also the patriarch of one the most amazing families I have been privileged enough to know. My love and condolences go out to beautiful @LubovAzria and the entire Azria family. ❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/e1gkJoE2e1 — Donnie Demers (@musical_wheels) May 7, 2019

“So sad right now that Maz (sic) Azria has passed away. His creations were amazing and he had such talent. He was too young to be gone so soon,” someone else wrote.

“Sad to hear about Max Azria’s passing. Was lucky enough to meet him and give him a quick manicure backstage at Hervé Léger a few years ago. Cancer sucks,” one other user said.

Max Azria and his whole fam really had me kitted out in those first few years post-college. The perfect day-to-night attire for work @ the paper, then hitting Park or the wine bars after. Well constructed, but affordable.. and the proportions fit a long-limbed jont perfectly. — Sundress Shawty (@rubysubi) May 7, 2019

Azria is survived by his wife Lubov Azria, and their three children, as well as three children from a previous marriage.

