Matthew Perry Teases ‘Big News Coming,’ and Sparks ‘Friends’ Reunion Rumors

On Tuesday, Feb. 4, Matthew Perry shared a cryptic tweet in which he simply wrote, “Big news coming…” Naturally, many fans jumped to the conclusion that this means a Friends reunion is on the way, tweeting their excitement about the potential project.

“FRIENDS REUNION??” one exclaimed. Another tweeted back, “FRIENDS REUNION, PLEASE.”

“Big news or BiNg news?” someone else wrote, making a pun on Perry’s Friends character’s name, Chandler Bing.

Several people also replied with Friends GIFs.

Rumblings about a potential Friends reunion have been happening for some time now, and while each cast member seems open to the idea of reuniting, they have said that a reboot won’t be happening.

“Listen, we would love for there to be something, but we don’t know what that something is,” Jennifer Aniston told Ellen DeGeneres in October. “So we’re just trying. We’re working on something.”

DeGeneres said that such a project could be a “huge, huge, huge movie,” to which Aniston replied, “I don’t… we don’t know.”

When DeGeneres asked if the project could be a movie, Aniston said, “I don’t want to lead people on.”

David Schwimmer recently told The Guardian that he would be open to a reunion but wasn’t sure about reviving the cast’s original characters.

“I just don’t think it’s possible, given everyone’s different career trajectories. I think everyone feels the same: why mess with what felt like the right way to end the series?” he said. “I don’t want to do anything for the money. It would have to make sense creatively and nothing I’ve heard so far presented to us makes sense.”

In November, sources told Deadline that the Friends cast is working on a reunion with HBO Max. The special would reportedly be used to help launch Friends reruns on the platform — HBO Max paid $425 million for the rights to the episodes.

“We will not be doing a reunion show, we will not be doing a reboot,” co-creator/executive producer Marta Kauffman said during a Friends 25th anniversary panel at Tribeca TV Festival in September.

“The show was about that time in life when friends are your family,” she added, explaining that life changes once your family becomes your family.

