Matthew McConaughey Delivers Amazing Video Message to Calm Coronavirus Paranoia

Matthew McConaughey is the latest celebrity to weigh in on the ongoing concerns about coronavirus. The True Detective star posted a clip to his Twitter account and, addressing the camera directly, gives some heartfelt advice on how to handle what’s to come. However, it was also overwhelmingly optimistic, as he urged everyone to come together in a time of crisis.

because every red light eventually turns green pic.twitter.com/x05GuITW4J — Matthew McConaughey (@McConaughey) March 17, 2020

“Just wanna say in these crazy times that we’re in with the coronavirus, let’s take care of ourselves, and each other,” McConaughey began. “Let’s not go to the lowest common denominator and get paranoid. Let’s do our due diligence and take the precautions we need to take care of ourselves and those of us around us. Right now, more than ever before, we’re more dependent on each other than we ever have been. But, we have an enemy in coronavirus that is faceless, raceless, sexless, nondenominational and bipartisan. And it’s all an enemy that we agree, we’re gonna beat. We wanna beat, and we’re gonna beat ’em.”

“So, in this time when people are gonna move on, the economy’s gonna be in shambles for who knows how long, there is a green light on the other side of this red light that we’re in right now,” the actor continued. “I believe that green light is gonna be built on the values that we can enact right now. Values of fairness, kindness, accountability, resilience, respect, courage. If we practice those things right now, when we get out of this, this virus this time might be the one time it brings us all together and unifies us like we have not been in a long time.”

“So yes, let’s see if we can get some lemon that we’re in the middle of. Turn a red light into a green light,” McConaughey added. He ended with a reference to his Dazed and Confused character, Wooderson, by advising everyone to “just keep livin’.”

As the spread of coronavirus continues to be an issue, health officials have begun advising people to avoid gatherings of 10 or more people and stay six feet away from everyone you come in contact with, which is more commonly known as social distancing. Several celebrities have publicly endorsed the practice of late, which both Channing Tatum and Al Roker have reminded people doesn’t mean you can’t go out and get some exercise in the meantime.

For more information what can be done to slow the spread of coronavirus, check out the World Health Organization’s website here.