Matt Lauer Makes Rare Public Appearance at Hamptons Party

Matt Lauer recently made a rare public appearance at a beach party in the Hamptons, as evident by photos that have surfaced.

See The Pictures Here

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to Entertainment Tonight, the former Today show host turned up to the event wearing a white shirt, gray shorts, and a New York Yankees hat.

He was said to be mostly “incognito” during the party — which featured a paddleboard race — but it was noted that his car had a for-sale sign on it.

Lauer has remained fairly low-key since his firing from the Today show in November 2017 after he was alleged to have engaged in sexual misconduct during his time there.

He is also currently going through a divorce from his wife, Annette Roque, something that one source told Entertainment Tonight has been difficult for the disgraced anchor.

“Matt cut himself off from the life he knew in Manhattan and has remained for the most part isolated,” the source told the outlet. “He looks exhausted. Matt is finally coming to terms with the reality that his marriage is over and he is in bad shape. He feels he lost everything important in his life overnight. He is embarrassed and ashamed.”

“Matt feels terrible and regrets his behavior but his regret isn’t enough right now,” the source went on to say. “It feels like all doors have closed for him.”

Lauer recently opened up about the “difficult times” he has been going through while speaking with Radio New Zealand’s Checkpoint With John Campbell in his first interview after his scandal broke.

Specifically, the conversation turned to focus on how the former newsman was having issues with his New Zealand ranch. Reportedly, government groups are trying to force Lauer to allow more access to hikers and hunters on his property, but he would rather not, and he feels that they are attempting to take advantage of his scandal.

“I believe the groups that are behind this are in some ways unfortunately taking advantage of some difficult times I’ve been through over the past six months and I think they see me as an easy mark,” Lauer claimed. “And what they’re going to try to do is put this through, which would set a precedent because this has not been done ever before with a pastoral lease holder or property owner without that person’s consent.”

“In the year and a half or year plus that I’ve owned it, I’ve invested hundreds of thousands of dollars to improve the property and now a year later they come and say, ‘Oh wait a minute, we granted you this lease under this set of rules. We’d like to change the rules,’ ” he added. “I don’t think that’s fair.”

At this time it does not appear a compromise on the use of the land has been reached.