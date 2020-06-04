Mary Pat Gleason Fans Celebrate Her Work Following Her Death
On Wednesday, Variety reported that actor Mary Pat Gleason, who has appeared in over one hundred television and film programs, had died after a lengthy battle with cancer. She was 70. Following the news of her passing, many individuals flocked to Twitter to pay tribute to Gleason and to reminisce about some of their favorite roles of hers.
According to Variety, Gleason appeared in a variety of programs over the years. In addition to appearing in the 2005 film A Cinderella Story, she also had a recurring role in the CBS comedy Mom. During her tenure on Mom, Gleason portrayed Mary, a woman whom Allison Janney's Bonnie frequently gave a hard time. In the CBS comedy's seventh season, which recently wrapped in April, Gleason's character died of a brain aneurysm during an AA meeting. In addition to those roles, the late actor also appeared on Friends, The Blacklist, and American Housewife. She also received a Daytime Emmy award in 1986 as part of the writing team on Guiding Light, on which she also starred.
In light of her passing, many Twitter users have highlighted some of Gleason's roles from over the years. And their highlights just show you how much of an impact the late star made in the entertainment industry.
A 'Friends' Throwback
She’s been over 100 movies and tv series but this was the first thing I thought of when her name appeared in my feed: Rest In peace Mary Pat Gleason 💜 pic.twitter.com/McyjdAobtq— Lana King (@MissLanaKing) June 3, 2020
A Memorable Role
her brief role in “Friends’ will always be so memorable! RIP— Matt (@LateralusNoose) June 4, 2020
RIP
Aww I remember her as the super nice waitress in "Defending your Life" by @AlbertBrooks because I've seen that movie so many times. RIP Mary Pat Gleason.— Davey Sockrocker (@daveysockrocker) June 4, 2020
Memories
RIP Mary Pat Gleason. You probably recognize her face, but don't know her name since she was a character actor AKA a "Hey! It's that guy!" She was great in everything I ever saw her in, particularly the few episodes of Desperate Housewives she was in as a teacher. pic.twitter.com/7BDL1rHWKJ— Alan Sarapa (@AlanSarapa) June 3, 2020
An Incredible Career
Very sad to learn one of my favorite character actresses, Mary Pat Gleason, passed away yesterday aged 70. In her decades-long career, she guest-starred on many popular shows, including #LALaw, #ER, #Friends, #WillandGrace, #SexandtheCity, #DesperateHousewives & #Mom. RIP. 😢 pic.twitter.com/L4MRvFrYR1— whisperintherain (@MrRainWhisper) June 3, 2020
Condolences
RIP #MaryPatGleason who plays Mary on @MomCBS. My condolences and prayers are with her friends, family, and fans. She will be dearly missed. pic.twitter.com/FZEdYxbCX4— Myles-Spike Webby (@1986Webber) June 4, 2020
Thinking About Her
Thought about #MaryPatGleason ‘s scene in Defending Your Life just yesterday. #rip #eerie— Ronnie Aces (@RonnieAces) June 4, 2020
An Amazing Talent
Have just learned that Mary Pat Gleason, Ida on "The Middleman" just passed away. Great in any role she played. R.I.P. pic.twitter.com/JMJll1Uf5R— MRW (@SublimeFustians) June 3, 2020