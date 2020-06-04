Mary Pat Gleason Fans Celebrate Her Work Following Her Death

On Wednesday, Variety reported that actor Mary Pat Gleason, who has appeared in over one hundred television and film programs, had died after a lengthy battle with cancer. She was 70. Following the news of her passing, many individuals flocked to Twitter to pay tribute to Gleason and to reminisce about some of their favorite roles of hers.

According to Variety, Gleason appeared in a variety of programs over the years. In addition to appearing in the 2005 film A Cinderella Story, she also had a recurring role in the CBS comedy Mom. During her tenure on Mom, Gleason portrayed Mary, a woman whom Allison Janney's Bonnie frequently gave a hard time. In the CBS comedy's seventh season, which recently wrapped in April, Gleason's character died of a brain aneurysm during an AA meeting. In addition to those roles, the late actor also appeared on Friends, The Blacklist, and American Housewife. She also received a Daytime Emmy award in 1986 as part of the writing team on Guiding Light, on which she also starred.

In light of her passing, many Twitter users have highlighted some of Gleason's roles from over the years. And their highlights just show you how much of an impact the late star made in the entertainment industry.