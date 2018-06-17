Mary McCormack Shares Video of Husband’s Flaming Tesla in LA Traffic

Mary McCormack shared a gripping video of her husband’s Tesla sports car shooting flames in the middle of Santa Monica Boulevard on Friday.

@Tesla This is what happened to my husband and his car today. No accident,out of the blue, in traffic on Santa Monica Blvd. Thank you to the kind couple who flagged him down and told him to pull over. And thank god my three little girls weren’t in the car with him pic.twitter.com/O4tPs5ftVo — Mary McCormack (@marycmccormack) June 16, 2018



The video shows the car stopped by the curb, billowing smoke and red hot flames. The heat appears to emit from behind the front driver’s side tire, where red hot flames shoot against the pavement. In the 45 second video, a witness can be heard advising everyone nearby to back up in case the car explodes.

McCormack tagged Tesla in her tweet, calling the company out for the horrific scene.

“@Tesla This is what happened to my husband and his car today,” she wrote. “No accident,out of the blue, in traffic on Santa Monica Blvd. Thank you to the kind couple who flagged him down and told him to pull over. And thank god my three little girls weren’t in the car with him.”

I meant it wasn’t a Tesla with auto pilot or whatever. It was a normal Tesla. — Mary McCormack (@marycmccormack) June 17, 2018



McCormack added a few details on Saturday in a follow-up tweet.

“I meant it wasn’t a Tesla with auto pilot or whatever. It was a normal Tesla,” she wrote.

When a follower asked how the company had responded to the frightening clip, she wrote, “No word from them.”

No word from them. — Mary McCormack (@marycmccormack) June 17, 2018



However, a representative did speak with reporters from Page Six, calling the fire “an extraordinarily unusual occurrence.” They said that the company is investigating the incident.

West Hollywood Sheriff’s Lt. William Nash confirmed that a deputy saw smoke issuing from the car as McCormack’s husband, producer Michael Morris, drove down the road. He pulled the car over and called for help from the fire department. Fire fighters were able extinguish the flames, speculating that they came from a faulty battery.

Tesla’s founder, Elon Musk, has faced increasing criticism in recent months, not least of all because he has become much more active on Twitter. The billionaire has taken to engaging his critics, many of whom claim that he should invest less time and energy into space colonization and his other high-concept endeavors, and focus on actionable problems like disaster relief.

Musk has fielded questions on his political philosophy, including accusations that he actively prevented his employees from unionizing. He has also weighed in on political developments and dining trends, but he has said little about the catastrophic issues reported with Tesla cars, though he has promoted the product extensively.

Musk did acknowledge the issue with Tesla’s autopilot feature in a way, but only by retweeting a follower who praised his car.

“There’s lots of ‘bad’ news about Teslas w/ autopilot crashing,” they wrote. “Just to show the other side too: I once fell asleep driving home late at night on the highway (w/ autopilot on) and got woken up by it beeping + turning off music to wake me up. Would have prob been dead without it.”

“Glad you’re ok!” Musk replied.