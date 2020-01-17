Martha Stewart Weighs in on Gwyneth Paltrow’s Candle Scented Like Her Private Parts

Martha Stewart doesn’t seem to be a fan of Gwyneth Paltrow‘s new Goop scented candle titled “This Smells Like My Vagina.” The home decor expert was a guest on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen when she was made aware of the new candle that has apparently sold out, and when she was asked if she would buy it, her answer was shocking. But when first presented with the fact that it was sold out, she said she wasn’t shocked one bit.

“I’m sure it’s sold out,” Stewart said as a response. “She does, that kind of, irritating, … she’s trying to zhoosh up the public to listen to listen to her.”

Her intentions were not to insult the Avengers actress, in fact, she complemented her by continuing to say, “And that’s great! I mean, let her do her thing.” But then she went on to say that she wouldn’t buy the candle, and that’s when Cohen chimed into clarify saying, “So to be clear, you don’t want a candle that smells like Gwyneth Paltrow’s vagina?”

“Not necessarily,” Stewart answered. Then she was asked her opinion on what she thinks that says about America since the candle immediately sold out. “I think it’s not America. I think it’s a lot of guys who are horny,” the 78-year-old explained.

The candle that shocked America, is accessible to anyone for $75. Paltrow claims the idea for her candle’s name stemmed from a joke she made while smelling it with perfumer Douglas Little as they were developing a fragrance. The 10.5-ounce candle is called “This Smells Like My Vagina Candle.” According to product description, Paltrow came up with the title when she sniffed the new fragrance and said, “Uhhh… this smells like a vagina.” Even though the fragrance “evolved into a funny, gorgeous, sexy and beautifully unexpected scent,” she still decided to go with her joke as the name of the candle.

As an idea of what the candle smells like exactly, Paltrow describes it being made “with geranium, citrusy bergamot, and cedar absolutes juxtaposed with Damask rose and ambrette seed.”

According to Goop, the candle sold out within hours. Fans of the actress shouldn’t be shocked that she would name something like this considering how open she is. Back in 2016, she admitted that she was into vagina steaming.

“The first time I tried V-steaming, I was like, this is insane,” she told The Cut. “My friend Ben brought me and I was like, ‘You are out of your f—ing mind. What is this?’ But then by the end of it I was like, ‘This is so great.’ Then I star to do research, and it’s been in Korean medicine for thousands of years and there are real healing properties.”