Mark Wahlberg Pays Tribute to Late Mother Alma on Her 79th Birthday

Wahlberg brothers Mark and Donnie are celebrating their late mother Alma on what would've been her 79th birthday with some sweet tributes on social media. The Spencer Confidential star honored his mother with a cropped photo of the two sitting next to each other on a couch. "Happy birthday mommy," he wrote in the brief caption.

Alma died in April 2021 due to complications related to dementia. She was 78 years old. Family members including Mark, his brother Donnie and his wife Jenny McCarthy, mourned the loss in a number of posts. Mark confirmed his mother's passing on the day of, with a photo saying, "My angel. Rest in peace."

His brother Donnie Wahlberg also remembered their mother on her birthday. He posted a video mashup of his friend DJ D-Nice playing her favorite song "Native New Yorker" by Odyssey, alongside a video of him, playing it in person for her months ago. "One year ago today — my friend and brother D-Nice and the amazing CQ Family honored my mom’s birthday, under the CQ moon, by playing her favorite song — Native New Yorker," he shared.

"Nine months ago today — I was able to play that song for her myself on a visit home, and she amazingly (but not surprisingly) lit up when she heard it, just like the shining star that she always was (as you can see for yourself). Today — I am sharing a little snippet of each of those videos in honor of my mom’s heavenly birthday and also as a symbol of my immense gratitude to Derrick Jones, the entire CQFamily and my entire BlockheadFamily!" he added. "Happy Heavenly Birthday, mom! I love you. As always, your Baby Donnie," he ended.

Prior to his mother's death, the former New Kids On the Block member updated fans on her condition almost a year ago. "I know that so many of you have asked how my mom Alma is doing. During my visit, she didn’t remember much, and was often confused, but somehow she was still Alma," he said on Instagram. "She still lights up a room. She still made me smile. She’s still stubborn. And she still loves her baby Donnie. I thank you all, for your well wishes. Sending my heartfelt love, and sincerest wishes, to all those away from their loved ones. That you will be together again. Love you all so much. See you soon."