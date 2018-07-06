Mariah Carey’s Son Moroccan Puts Plastic Bag Over His Head Onstage

Mariah Carey’s son Moroccan put a bag on his head while onstage during his mother’s show at Las Vegas‘ Coliseum at Caesars Palace Thursday night.

In video published by TMZ, the 7-year-old Moroccan and his twin sister Monroe were seen handing out freebies to Carey’s fans in the front rows while she sang “Always Be My Baby.” Moroccan dug deep into his plastic bag and after deciding there was nothing left inside, put it on his head.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Carey quickly switched to mother mode, getting the bag off Moroccan’s head. During the whole scene, she never skipped a beat.

Thursday’s show was the first performance of her new Las Vegas residency, titled “The Butterfly Returns.”

“Opening night of [The Butterfly Returns] in [Vegas]! Thank you all for being an amazing audience,” Carey wrote on Instagram to mark the occasion.

This is not the first time Moroccan has done something her mother has not exactly been happy about. In June, she told Jimmy Kimmel her son once ordered a dog online and spent $5,000 on Amazon. She called him a “technological genius.”

“I have to control them with iPads because literally he charged $5,000 on Amazon. Yeah, he did,” Carey told Kimmel.

During another occasion, Moroccan bought a dog online with the help of Carey’s ex-husband, Nick Cannon.

“The other night apparently he was with Nick and he ordered a dog,” Carey said. “They called him and they were like, ‘Your dog is ready.’ And he was like, ‘I didn’t order any damn dog!’”

The family did not keep the dog, who was “cancelled.”

“We have dogs, we have pets, they have fish,” she pointed out.

Carey also said Moroccan and Monroe are already interested in music.

“They actually recorded a song. No one’s heard it yet. They’re definitely talented,” Carey told Kimmel. “They’re very unique kids and they’re super smart. I wrote the song but my daughter was like, ‘I really need to get back in the studio!’ and I’m like, ‘Are you me?’”

Plastic bags are not only harmful to the environment, but also dangerous for young children. As the Royal Children’s Hospital Melbourne explains, young children can suffocate if a plastic bag is pulled over their head. At home, they should always be stored in places away from children. That is why the message “this bag is not a toy” is printed on many plastic bags.

Carey is performing at Caesars Palace through Sept. 10.

Photo credit: Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sugar Factory American Brasserie