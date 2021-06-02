That Time Margot Robbie Ran Into Barack Obama and Ellen DeGeneres on Vacation

Margot Robbie appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday to discuss her film I, Tonya, but DeGeneres also requested that Robbie share with the audience how the two women originally met. The resulting story was likely not what anyone in the crowd was expecting, as Robbie revealed she first encountered DeGeneres while on vacation with her husband, Tom Ackerley, on vacation.

“I’m scared because my husband’s going to kill me for telling this story, but it’s my favorite story ever and it’s the story of how Ellen and I met,” Robbie began before explaining that she and Ackerley were honeymooning in Tahiti last year in what Robbie called a “shack” before spending the last few days in a luxury hotel. It was raining, so the pair decided to go to the gym.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We get changed to go to the gym and Tom puts on these shorts that are like, his oldest gym shorts, and they’re tiny,” Robbie said. “I was like, ‘Babe, you cannot wear those shorts … I can see everything.’”

“And he was like, ‘Oh, c’mon. Who are we going go to run into?’”

As it turns out, they ran into DeGeneres and her wife, Portia de Rossi, who were also at the gym, in addition to one other esteemed guest.

“I was already starstuck and then [Ellen’s] like, ‘Have you met Obama?’” Robbie continued. “We were like, ‘What?’ And standing next to them is former president Barack Obama. I’m not kidding.”

Things didn’t end there, as the group participated in a “stretching class” together and Ackerley did his best to preserve his modesty, at one point covering himself with a towel during the session’s final stretch.

Robbie said it was then that DeGeneres looked at him and said, “Boy, those were the wrong shorts to wear today.”

Photo Credit: The Ellen DeGeneres Show