Mama June Twitter Fan Asks Her to ‘Love Herself’ Because Fans ‘Like Myself That Watch the Show Love You’

One of Mama June Shannon‘s Twitter fans has publicly asked her to “love herself” because fans “like myself that watch the show love you.”

The comment came in response to an old tweet that Shannon posted about her daughter Alana appearing on Dancing with the Stars.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“You continuously fail your daughters. You’ve had relationships with the worst of the worst,” the fan tweeted. “You should learn to love yourself mama June all the people like myself that watch the show love you.”

Well it was a great episode Alana is having a great time of Dancing With the Stars she had an awesome time y’all get to follow the rest of her craziness that is happening trust me only one crazy season that you’re not going to want to miss every week is something crazier — Mama June (@MamaJune_BooBoo) March 16, 2019

Notably, at the time she posted the tweet, back in March, fans found it surprising that she was not addressing her recent arrest for crack possession.

Many also suggested that she move on from her boyfriend Geno, who they seem to hold responsible for her legal troubles.

Apparently crack girl!!! Really common lose Geno admit your faults to the media get help or risk everything..but I see you won’t do that you were spotted at a casino with him just after getting out of jail..love you but I’m done if you dont admit your shit & loose Geno get help — ❌Jeremy Funkhauser❌ (@jfunkhauser) March 16, 2019

“Get some help for real and ditch the enabler,” one fan commented. “Ya you’ll get all sorts of offers now but they’ll stop as soon as your heart does. Think of your kids, grand kids, and your own well being . Take time off, get well then come back with a vengeance. You CAN do this!”

Shannon is not without her defenders, though, as at least one fan attempted to explain her situation to others.

“On the episode June is as surprised as everyone,” the fan stated. “She had no idea why he was being arrested and they had did not find the crack until he was booked. Everyone’s been hard on her for no reason. She doesn’t know why he’s acting so strange.”

Right, I mostly think she’s taking the fall for him he has a real long track record and was on felony probation I’m sure she thinks she’s helping, but she doesn’t need that in her life. Bye Geno. ✌ — Melissa Marie MT (@CPMELLYMEL) March 18, 2019

According to reports, Shannon’s family has held an intervention for her and it has been featured in an episode of Mama June: From Not to Hot.