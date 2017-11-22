Meet Malia Obama’s New Man: 19-Year-Old Brit Rory Farquharson

The internet went crazy earlier this week, when a photo of former first daughter Malia Obama kissing an unidentified man went viral. Now we know that man to be 19-year-old Rory Farquharson.

Farquharson is originally from the UK where he attended Rugby School. He currently attends Harvard as a sophomore.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Additionally, a source from his former school said that he did play rugby for the university, as well as golf. They described him as “quite the catch,” and said, “he was very popular.”

Farquharson was chosen as Head of School for the 2015-2016 year at Rugby, which is considered once of the most prestigious public schools in the United Kingdom, alongside Eton and Harrow.

Interestingly, the school’s name comes from the fact the sport of Rugby originated there, according to The Daily Mail.

In addition to his roles on the rugby team and golf club, Farquharson was also a member of the chemistry club, Blue Bunsen Society.

His father, Charles Farquharson, is one of the chief executives and director of an investment fund management group in London, England. Speculation seems to be that he plans to follow in his father’s footsteps.

The photos of Obama and Farquharson kissing and smoking caused quite a lot of controversy on social media.

“Sweet, but smoking like Dad is not good,” one person wrote.

“I’m not tweeting out the article about Malia Obama kissing at Harvard, but I am tweeting LEAVE MALIA OBAMA ALONE TO KISS OR NOT KISS OR DO WHATEVER SHE’D LIKE, SHE HAD TO BE A TEEN AND A YOUNG BLACK WOMAN IN THE WHITE HOUSE/THIS HELL, WHAT’S WRONG WITH EVERYONE,” tweeted Emily Tamkin, a Foreign Policy journalist.