Major Pop Star Makes Surprise Appearance on ‘SNL’

Pop star Charli XCX made a surprise cameo on last night’s episode of Saturday Night Live‘s 51st season while singer Role Model performed his viral hit song “Sally, When The Wine Runs Out.”

When performing the song at concerts, Role Model usually asks someone known as “Sally” to come out on stage, which has been anyone from Natalie Portman to Hilary Duff to Troye Sivan. But Charli’s appearance was a shock to viewers nationwide—especially her shirt.

On the episode, Charli wore a shirt that read “Max’s Kansas City,” which many viewers interpreted as a slight response to Taylor Swift calling out Charli on her latest album.

For context, Charli’s 2024 smash-hit album Brat featured the hit song “Sympathy Is a Knife” about her feelings of inferiority and paranoia towards another woman. In the song, she says “This one girl taps my insecurities / Don’t know if it’s real or if I’m spiraling / I’m embarrassed to have it, but need the sympathy / Cause I couldn’t even be her if I tried.”

Later in the song, Charli discusses how she hopes the woman in question breaks up with her boyfriend, as she doesn’t want to see her at the concert of her husband. Charli’s husband George Daniel is the drummer of the British rock band The 1975, and Swift once dated the band’s frontman Matty Healy.

Swift followed up on her newest album The Life of a Showgirl earlier this month with a supposed diss track called “Actually Romantic” where she says, among other lines, “I heard you call me Boring Barbie when the coke’s got you brave / High-fived my ex and then you said you’re glad he ghosted me.”

Taylor Swift’s fiancée, Travis Kelce, is the tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs. It’s possible that Charli’s “Max’s Kansas City” shirt is entirely a coincidence, as Role Model wore the exact same shirt during promos for the SNL episode. Given Swift’s recent release of the perceived diss song, however, the timing is certainly interesting.

Charli wasn’t the only surprise guest that night, either—former SNL stars Tina Fey and Seth Meyers also had cameos on the episode.