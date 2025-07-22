Jon Stewart Unleashes on Paramount for ‘Late Show With Stephen Colbert’ Cancellation

Jon Stewart didn’t hold back when speaking out about Paramount’s decision to cancel CBS’s Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

During the July 21 episode of The Daily Show, Stewart discussed The Late Show‘s upcoming end in May 2026.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I understand the corporate fear,” the comedian acknowledged. “I understand the fear that you and your advertisers have with $8 billion at stake, but understand this, truly, the shows that you now seek to cancel, censor, and control, a not insignificant portion of that $8 billion value came from those f—ing shows. That’s what made you that money.”

Stewart then spoke about the role politics plays in late-night television. “Shows that say something, shows that take the stand, shows that are unafraid. Believe me, this is not a ‘We speak truth to power.’ We don’t; we speak opinions to television cameras, but we try. We f—ing try every night.”

“If you believe as corporations or as networks, you make yourself so innocuous that you can serve a gruel so flavorless,” he continued. “That you will never again be on the boy king’s radar, [firstly] why will anyone watch you, and you are f—— wrong.”

Stewart also had some thoughts about the public speculation surrounding the cancellation. “If you’re trying to figure out why Stephen’s show is ending, I don’t think the answer can be found in some smoking gun email or phone call from Trump to CBS executives or in CBS’ QuickBooks spreadsheets on the financial health of late night.”

“I think the answer is in the fear and pre-compliance that is gripping all of America’s institutions at this very moment,” he pointed out. “Institutions that have chosen not to fight the vengeful and vindictive actions of our pubic hair doodling Commander in Chief. This is not the moment to give in.”

Despite the concerns for other late-night show cancellations, Stewart said, “I’m not giving in, I’m not going anywhere, I think. If you’re afraid and you protect your bottom line, I’ve got but one thing to say: Go f— yourself.”

Paramount announced the cancellation late last week, citing it was a “financial decision,” despite The Late Show being the highest-rated late-night talk show.

The announcement also came just days after Colbert criticized Paramount over its recent $16 million settlement with President Trump, who had claimed that CBS News’ 60 Minutes had edited an interview with his 2024 presidential election opponent, Kamala Harris.