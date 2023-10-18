Madonna Reignites Decades-Long Feud With Cher

Madonna is revisiting her old feud with singer Cher – and possibly reigniting it as well. Madonna is out on her Celebration Tour, and her show includes an interlude where the screens on stage show videos of other artists talking about her work and her legacy. Cut into the highlight reel is a clip of Cher in 1991 saying Madonna is "mean."

Madonna – now 65 years old – was an iconoclast from the beginning of her career, taking criticism from all sides. In 1991 that included Cher – now 77 years old – who said at the time that "there are a lot of things that [she] respects" about Madonna, but that on a personal level, she is just "mean." According to a report by Us Weekly that interview someone on Madonna's team unearthed that clip for this tour. It then went viral when a fan at Sunday night's show posted a video on TikTok, and the full interview has since been rediscovered by social media sleuths.

"I remember having [Madonna] over at my house a couple of times because Sean [Penn] and I were friends, and she was just so rude to everybody. She acts like a spoiled brat all the time," Cher said. In another interview on the Wogan talk show that same year, Cher said of her feud with Madonna: "Well, you know what, it's really gotten to be blown out of proportion. When I was in America, I mean it's not like you go around saying 'this is how I feel,' but someone said to me, 'What do you think about her?' I said, 'She's unbelievably creative because she's not unbelievably talented, she's not beautiful, but she's kind of rude.' I don't really have anything against her. I do respect that she goes much further than anyone should go, and I think that's interesting about her that she's willing to do whatever she wants to do."

The feud between Cher and Madonna was infamous yet amorphous for years, often referenced as a clash of two major personalities. However, more recently it seems like the two have buried the hatchet. In 2013, Cher told Andy Cohen: "I'm totally good with her," and wrote in a Reddit AMA: "I never hated her. I just thought she was a b-." In 2017, she and Madonna even protested together side-by-side at the Women's March.

It seems Madonna is just having fun with the old feud in the video interlude of her tour. Tickets for Madonna's upcoming shows are available now through her website.