Madonna Praises Miley Cyrus as ‘Woman Who Has Lived’ After Comments on Liam Hemsworth Divorce

Madonna spoke out in support of Miley Cyrus following a lengthy social media post about the end of her marriage to Liam Hemsworth. The “Slide Away” singer shared the message on Instagram and Twitter Thursday, where she denied the cheating allegations surrounding the end of her seven-month marriage.

As part of her statement, the singer said she is choosing to move one from a “previous life” of bad behavior and career lows behind her.

“Thank GOD!! You are human! A woman who has lived. No need to apologize!!” Madonna wrote in the comments section of Cyrus’ Instagram post, as captured by Comments by Celebs.

“I can accept that the life I’ve chosen means I must live completely open and transparent with my fans who I love, and the public, 100% of the time. What I cannot accept is being told I’m lying to cover up a crime I haven’t committed. I have nothing to hide,” Cyrus wrote in the first tweet.

“It is no secret that I was into partying in my teens and early 20s. I have not only smoked, but advocated for weed, I’ve experimented with drugs, my biggest song to date is about dancing on molly and snorting lines in the bathroom,” she added.

“I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating. Liam and I have been together for a decade. I’ve said it before & it remains true, I love Liam and always will,” Cyrus wrote in a later tweet after naming some of her controversies, including the reveal she lost a role on Hotel Transylvania after licking a penis cake she had bought Hemsworth on camera.

Many celebrities responded to the singer’s candid words. Big Little Lies star Shailene Woodley and model Lily Aldridge were among those who left red heart emojis. Cyrus’ sister Brandi wrote, “Proud of you sissy!”

Rapper Juicy J also commented, “We love you Miley stay strong.”

Bella Thorne wrote, “I love this. So much from the heart. Takes a lot to say. I love every version of u. Perfection is imperfect and that’s a fact.”

The comments came just one day after Hemsworth officially filed for divorce. News of their separation first broke in early August.

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” a rep for Cyrus told PEOPLE at the time. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”