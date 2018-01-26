Madonna Forgets Clothes While Showing off New Handbag

Madonna was not a material girl when she posed for her latest Instagram snap.

On Thursday, the 59-year-old singer shared a selfie with her 10.7 million Instagram followers where the only materials she had covering her were colorful bead necklaces and a pricey Louis Vuitton handbag featuring the Mona Lisa on it.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Still drooling over a handbag @louisvuitton #nofriends #lisbonisfar #werktodo #whatwedoforlove,” she captioned the image, which featured a hastily scrawled black “x” in an attempt to more fully cover herself and comply with Instagram’s posting guidelines regarding nudity.

The bizarre selfie, which now has more than 160,000 likes, turned the Queen of Pop into the Queen of Controversy, with a number of fans unimpressed by the image.

“Art is being naked nowadays? So this is nothing special, it is just an excuse for being like everyone else begging for attention,” one person commented. “Art is something unique and individual. Seems like it’s easy for everyone to do the same. More brain thoughts and wisdom less t– and a– everywhere!”

“Don’t think your kids would be proud of you posting this kinda stuff!! I’m a fan of you but really this isn’t a good look Hun,” wrote another.

Others were more supportive of the snap.

“Her body not yours,” one fan commented.

Another pointed out that “She’s only having a laugh! If you got it, flaunt it!”

“She can show her body whenever she wants no matter her age. It’s her right. Go Madonna go,” wrote another.

This isn’t the first time that Madonna has posted a controversial picture, posing with the same purse back in November, the pictures presumably taken at the same time.

“Give Thanks!!” she captioned the image.

The image left fans equally bewildered, with one commenting “so creepy.”