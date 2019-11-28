Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade: Watch Jimmy Fallon Perform With The Roots

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is always full of balloons, floats and performances, one of which came from late-night host Jimmy Fallon and his house band, The Roots. The group stood atop the Entenmann’s float and performed “Surfin’ Bird” (Bird Is The Word).” The float, which required more than 15 gallons of paint and over 100 hours of painting, was designed to look like a colorful bake shop and was accompanied by dancers dressed as pastry chefs wearing cupcake hats and holding giant rolling pins.

Fallon delivered his performance dressed in a black jacket and black sunglasses, making bird motions with his arms as he performed the fast-paced track. Dancers on the float, who were dressed in Hawaiian shirts, knit gloves and hats, also had an avian quality to their moves, and the whole thing was topped off by a man wearing a turkey suit standing behind Fallon.

Videos by PopCulture.com

People on Twitter seemed to appreciate the performance.

“Jimmy Fallon singing “The Bird is the Word,” with the Roots…best moment of the entire Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade,” one wrote. “If there’s one person I wish I could hang out with for a day just for the pure fun of it, it would be Jimmy Fallon.”

Someone else tweeted, “Jimmy Fallon singing Bird is the Word in the Macy’s parade is the highlight of my year ngl.”

A third person hit the nail on the head with their tweet, writing, “Honestly Jimmy Fallon “singing” Bird is the Word in the parade is one of the most Jimmy-Fallon things I have ever seen.”

On Thanksgiving morning, Fallon and The Roots ran into Ronald McDonald, posing with the redheaded clown for a snap Fallon posted on Instagram.

“Ron,” he wrote. “#happythanksgivng #FallonThanksgiving #MacysParade.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jimmy Fallon (@jimmyfallon) on Nov 28, 2019 at 5:27am PST

The Macy’s parade also featured appearances by Natasha Bedingfield, Black Eyed Peas, Chicago, Ciara, Josh Dela Cruz, Celine Dion, Debbie Gibson, former NASA astronauts Kay Hire & Janet Kavandi, Chris Janson, Idina Menzel, Lea Michele, Miss America 2019 Nia Franklin, NHL legends Dominic Moore and Eddie Olczyk, the cast & Muppets of Sesame Street, NCT 127, Ozuna, Billy Porter, Kelly Rowland, That Girl Lay Lay, TLC, Tenille Townes and Chris Young along with the one and only Santa Claus.

Photo Credit: Getty / Noam Galai