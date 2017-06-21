Maci Bookout Reveals Rehab Update On Ex Ryan Edwards

Maci Bookout is speaking out about her ex Ryan Edwards’ progress after he checked into rehab for substance abuse. The Teen Mom OG star says that the father of her eldest son is “doing good.”

“We’re all just taking it one day at a time, one step at a time,” Maci said during an interview with Life and Style magazine. “Ryan is doing good. He’s doing what he needs to do and that’s all any of us can ask right now. We’re just trying to make sure he stays focused on himself.”

The 25-year-old mother of three says that the reason she chose to stick by Ryan’s side was for the sake of their eight-year-old son, Bentley.

“It’s definitely been a roller coaster,” Maci said. “But in times like these, if you feel like you are running out of strength, you just have to keep digging deeper.”

Maci says that her husband of eight months, Taylor McKinney, who is the father to 2-year-old Jayde and 1-year-old Maverick, has been supportive throughout the situation.

“He’s my best friend and knows everything about me,” she said of Taylor. “It’s definitely nice to have him there with me to listen to me or to give me advice or to just be present. He is a great, great guy.”

The update on Ryan Edwards’ progress came just days after the last episode of Teen Mom OG in which Maci said decided that she wanted to keep Bentley away from her ex.

“Bentley is going to grow up one day and see all this, so… hopefully, by the time Bentley sees all this we’ll be on the other side of this, and if not, he’ll be able to see that I tried,” Bookout said during a conversation with her husband.

Before Ryan checked into rehab, Maci struggled to figure out how to approach him to discuss the well-being of their son.

“I’m not sure what exactly [Ryan’s] using,” Maci Bookout said. “But, sometimes, he’ll fall asleep when you’re trying to have a conversation with him, or he’s extremely wide-eyed and he doesn’t look right.”

Even though Maci Bookout didn’t want her son Bentley around him while he was using, she says that her ex doesn’t have to fight his demons alone because “he’s got me.”