Lyssa Chapman Posts New Profile Photo With Beth Chapman Following Death

Lyssa Chapman is remembering her late stepmother Beth Chapman following her sudden passing. On Thursday, the reality TV personality changed her profile picture to a sweet image of the pair of them together.

The image showed Lyssa and Beth side-by-side. Both women appear to be smiling in the picture. Lyssa not only changed her photo on Twitter, but shared it for her fans to enjoy.

Before long, her replies were flooded with encouraging words from fans. Many were saddened by Beth’s death.

“Beautiful picture of the two of you…praying you all stay strong during this difficult time. I always enjoyed watching you all on tv,” one fan tweeted.

“Hope you and Beth was able to squash the argument u had on Mother’s Day and make up before her passing. She was an awesome [woman],” another tweeted.

“Beautiful picture of u [two],” a third fan responded.

“Beautiful picture of you both we love you guys God Bless,” another chimed in.

Lyssa mourned the loss of her stepmother publicly. After news broke that Beth died on Wednesday following a battle with throat cancer, Lyssa tweeted: “Beth we love you.”

She also retweeted father Duane “Dog” Chapman‘s tweet announcing Beth’s passing.

“It’s 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain,” Dog tweeted. “Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side.”

Fans again showed their love to Lyssa and the whole Chapman family.

“Prayers for your family and especially your dad [Duane ‘Dog’ Chapman],” on Twitter user wrote, adding that they were “heartbroken” about Beth’s death.

“Industry icon, she will be missed,” another person wrote.

In a separate post, Lyssa showed a photo of a memorial site established for Beth. The image appeared on her Instagram account. The memorial appeared to be set up at the entrance of the home Beth and Dog once shared. It featured a painting of Beth, flowers and a Hawaiian lei.

Beth’s official cause of death was revealed on Thursday. PEOPLE reported that she died as a result of her stage II throat cancer. After her death, Dog spoke with journalists about what happened the day Beth suffered a choking emergency, which led doctors to put her in a medically-induced coma.

“When she had an attack I didn’t know anything to do but to say ‘in Jesus’ name’ and hold her and when I said ‘in Jesus’ name’ she said, ‘Say it again, say it more,’” Dog recalled. “And then she told the girls and everybody, with her mouth — she came out of it a couple times — ‘I love you’ and ‘Are you guys all okay? Don’t worry,’ but she never accepted it.”

Dog continued, “Beth was somewhat of a control person — not from the grave but from heaven. I’m sure she’s still controlling me and I’ve got notes in my pillowcases, on my sink, in my shaving thing. She’s still telling me what to wear.”

“She did it her way. There’s some things that they predicted that the doctors ended up saying, ‘We’ve never, ever, seen anything like this,’” he added. “Her way was to live. She wanted to live so bad and she fought so long, and the reason she fought, she liked life but she wanted to show people how to beat it and what to do when it got her.”

Dog went on to say, “One of the last things she said [was] ‘It’s a test of my faith.’ She had faith and that was it. There’s things you go through when you’re dying, like steps like you do when you lose someone, right? You get mad at them, and then you go through all these steps. Well, the last step when you’re dying is to accept it. And she said to me the other day, ‘Honey, that last step, I ain’t taking…’ So go Bethy.”