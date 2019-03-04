Luke Perry’s Final Role Will Be Appearance in Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’

Actor Luke Perry passed away unexpectedly last week, though his final performance in Quentin Tarantino‘s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is still coming up.

Perry suffered a “massive” stroke on Wednesday, Feb. 27, according to a report by TMZ. The actor passed way suddenly at the age of 52, leaving one last project for fans to see. In August, Perry will be among the stars of Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which centers around Charles Manson and the murder of Sharon Tate.

Perry plays a character named Scott Lancer in the movie. His casting was announced last June along with Dakota Fanning and Damian Lewis. They join a main cast consisting of Brad Pitt Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie. Other big names include Al Pacino, Kurt Russell, James Marsden and Timothy Oliphant, among others.

In the movie, Pitt plays Rick Dalton, a washed up actor from a Western TV series while DiCaprio plays his stunt double. The two are trying to survive in the cutthroat world of 1969 Los Angeles. Things change when Dalton’s neighbor, Sharon Tate, is murdered by Charles Manson’s cult-like followers.

The movie has made a lot of headlines throughout production, initially meeting resistance from Tate’s surviving sister. However, she came around on the project. As Tarantino’s ninth project as a writer and director, there is naturally a lot of buzz around the film. On top of that, Tarantino has stated in multiple interviews that he wants his tenth film to be his last.

Now, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood will be a sentimental send-off for Perry as well. The actor has had a diverse career over the years, ranging from TV melodrama to serious film work and everything in between. These days, he is most recognizable to Riverdale fans, who have watched him inhabit the character of Fred Andrews for several years now. There is no word on how many more appearances Perry may make in that series.

Perry reportedly suffered his fatal stroke at home on Wednesday, and paramedics arrived quickly. When they got there, Perry was reportedly still conscious and coherent, though his condition deteriorated over time. Ultimately, doctors sedated the actor.

Perry’s publicist issued a statement to BuzzFeed News, confirming his passing. He was reportedly surrounded by friends and family at the time, including his two children, his brother, his sister, his step-father, his fiance and his ex-wife.

“The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning,” read the publicist’s statement. “No further details will be released at this time.”