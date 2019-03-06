Luke Perry’s Daughter Sophie Reportedly Left Africa, Rushed to His Side After Stroke

Luke Perry’s daughter Sophie reportedly rushed to her father’s side after he suffered a massive stroke last week.

The 18-year-old was in Africa when her father fell ill and quickly flew back to Los Angeles before his death Monday at age 52.

Sophie’s Instagram shows she had recently spent a month in Malawi, last posting a shot of a landscape from a dirt road on Feb. 27.

“It’s been a month and Malawi has gifted me with so so much joy, beauty, and malaria,” she wrote. “Wouldn’t trade it.”

She first arrived Africa seemingly on Jan. 29 when she posted a photo announcing her arrival, as PEOPLE first reported.

“Hello y’all I finally made it to Malawi,” she wrote at the time. “Dramatic post about missing my friends is soon to come!”

Sophie was born in 2000 to Perry and ex-wife Minnie Sharp, three years after older brother Jack. She occasionally shared photos with her father on social media, including an October shot that featured them wearing matching ugly footwear.

Sophie recently broke her silence on her father’s sudden passing in a public statement, where she thanked fans for sending their love and support.

“A lot has happened in this past week for me,” she wrote on Instagram. “Everything is happening so fast. I made it back from Malawi just in time to be here with my family, And in the past 24 hours I have received an overwhelming amount of love and support.

“I cannot individually respond to the hundreds of beautiful and heartfelt messages, but I see them, and appreciate you all for sending positivity to my family and I. I’m not really sure what to say or do in this situation, it’s something you aren’t ever given a lesson on how to handle, especially when it’s all happening in the public eye. So [bear] with me and know that I am grateful for all the love. Just, being grateful quietly.”

Perry suffered a stroke on Wednesday and was rushed to a Los Angeles-area hospital following paramedics making a call at is Sherman Oaks home. He was under observation at the hospital for five days before he died Monday.

“Actor Luke Perry, 52, passed away today after suffering a massive stroke. He was surrounded by his children Jack and Sophia, fiancé [sic] Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, step-father Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder, and other close family and friends,” Perry’s publicist said in a statement. “The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning. No further details will be released at this time.”