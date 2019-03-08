Luke Perry’s Daughter Sophie Praises ‘Icon’ Parents in Touching Throwback Photos

Luke Perry’s daughter Sophie is reflecting on her amazing parents just days after his death.

The 18-year-old took to Instagram on Friday to praise her mom, Minnie Sharp, for being strong for her family following the Riverdale star’s sudden passing. Perry passed away Monday at the age of 52 after suffering a massive stroke.

“You all know my dad is a super star, but I just want to share for a moment that I got really f**king lucky in the parental department because this is my mom. Minnie. Who also happens to be my best friend,” Sophie wrote along with a series of sweet throwback shots featuring her mom and dad. “Wow, how cliche, I know. And she is the rock for everybody grieving in this family right now.”

“She’s the toughest and sweetest and most amazing woman I or anyone else has ever met. How did I get so lucky to have two icons for parents? I love you mom and I could not get through this absolute s— situation without you. None of us could,” she continued. “Oh. And I was just informed it was national women’s day, how fitting for a post on my kick ass mama.”

Perry, who according to Entertainment Tonight was engaged to Wendy Madison Bauer at the time of his death, was married to Sharp from 1993 to 2003. They shared two children, 21-year-old Jack, a wrestler who goes by the name “Jungle Boy” Nate Coy, and Sophie.

Sophie rushed back to Los Angeles from Africa last week to be by her father’s side after he suffered a stroke Wednesday that left him hospitalized. A day after his death, she broke her silence and thanked fans and friends for their loving support and kind words.

“A lot has happened in this past week for me. Everything is happening so fast. I made it back from Malawi just in time to be here with my family, and in the past 24 hours I have received an overwhelming amount of love and support,” Sophie began. “I cannot individually respond to the hundreds of beautiful and heartfelt messages, but I see them, and appreciate you all for sending positivity to my family and I.”

“I’m not really sure what to say or do in this situation, it’s something you aren’t ever given a lesson on how to handle, especially when it’s all happening in the public eye,” she continued. “So bare [sic] with me and know that I am grateful for all the love. Just, being grateful quietly.”

Jack also spoke out about his father’s death this week, sharing a baby photo of himself with Perry along with a photo of himself at a match.

“He was a lot of things to a lot of people. To me, he was always Dad,” Jack wrote in the caption. “He loved supported me in everything, and inspired me to be the best that I could possibly be.”

“I’ve learned so much from you, and my heart is broken thinking about everything you won’t be here for,” Jack added. “I’ll miss you every day that I walk this earth.”

“I’ll do whatever I can to carry on your legacy and make you proud,” he said, concluding the post writing, “I love you Dad.”

Photo credit: Instagram / Sophie Perry