Luke Perry’s Daughter Shares Series of Childhood Photos With Late ‘Riverdale’ Star

Luke Perry’s children are keeping the star’s memory alive.

The late actor’s daughter Sophie, 19, took to Instagram Tuesday to share three throwback photos from her childhood featuring adorable father-daughter moments.

“I love you,” she simply captioned the heartwarming post.

Fans of the Riverdale star and her followers took to the comments section to thank Sophie for sharing her memories, and sending good thoughts her way as she continues to mourn the loss of her father.

“Thank you for sharing these pictures and showing everyone that your dad was so much more than Dylan McKay,” one fan wrote.

“Your Dad loves you as well and he’s your angel now. Hugs to you and I miss Luke and am still not over him passing,” Another user commented.

“He loves you SO much.[red hearts] These are precious. Hold those memories close.[red hearts]” A third user commented.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 star was hospitalized after suffering a massive stroke on Feb. 27 and passed away five days later at the age of 52. It was reported at the time he never regained consciousness.

Sophie and her brother Jack, 21, were by their father’s side when he died, along with Perry’s ex-wife Minnie Sharp, fiancée Wendy Madison Bauer and other close friends and family members, including his mother and brother.

The 19-year-old rushed back to Los Angeles from Africa after Perry’s collapse and has since returned to Malawi, where she’s helping to develop preschools. Back in April she announced that she was opening her first school in the African country, naming it after her late father.

The new post comes just days after Sophie admitted she had a “rough” birthday in the wake of her father’s passing.

“Thank you all for the birthday wishes my loves,” Sophie wrote on another Instagram post. “Thank you to everyone who came and helped me reign in my last year of teens. It was a rough birthday, but with so much love and support. We got through it! Here’s to my last year of teenage stupidity!”

Sophie’s brother Jack previously opened up to PEOPLE in May saying they are taking things “day by day” since losing their father.

“I think everybody’s just doing the best they can and kind of taking it day by day,” he said. “It was kind of wild because there was this private thing obviously for me and family, but, at the same time, the whole world was kind of involved.”

“I’m proud to know that my dad touched so many people in a really positive way and made them feel better,” he added.