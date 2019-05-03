Luke Perry’s Daughter Confirms the ‘Riverdale’ Star’s Burial Suit

Sophie Perry is opening up about granting one of her late father, Luke Perry‘s wishes following his sudden passing.

The humanitarian took to Instagram Friday to reveal her father’s desire to be buried in a mushroom burial suit, also known as an Infinity Burial Suit, which she made happen.

“In December I went to San Francisco with two of my best friends. One of them, had never never been to California, so we went to show him the Redwoods. I took this picture while we were there, because i thought, ‘damn, those mushrooms are beautiful’,” she explained in the caption of a stunning photo of mushrooms in the wilderness.

“Now, mushrooms hold an entirely new meaning for me. Any explanation i give will not do justice to the genius that is the mushroom burial suit, but it is essentially an eco friendly burial option via mushrooms.”

“My dad discovered it, and was more excited by this than I have ever seen him. He was buried in this suit, one of his final wishes. They are truly a beautiful thing for this beautiful planet, and I want to share it with all of you.”

As reported by TooFab, the biodegradable suit was created by Jae Rhim Lee for her company Coeio and sells for $1,500. The outfit is built in biomes, made up of mushrooms and other micro-organisms that aid in decomposition, work to neutralize toxins found in the body and transfer nutrients to plant life.

The suit is also available for pets, ranging from $75 for a hamster or fish-sized, and up to $250 for a large dog.

Luke Perry passed away in March just a few days after suffering a massive stroke. The actor was just 52 and is survived by Sophie, 18, and son Jack, 21.

Sophie made headlines earlier this week when she revealed on social media she had gathered funds to open a school in Malawi that will carry her father’s name in honor of his legacy.

“Our first school is finished and I can’t tell you how proud and excited I am to see it open on Wednesday. Thank you to my amazing partner Ruben for everything. Especially for fighting to name the school after my dad,” she wrote at the time.

Hollywood will continue to honor the actor’s legacy with a tribute episode of Riverdale in the near-future. Producers for the upcoming Beverly Hills, 90210 reboot have also spoken out about their intentions to pay tribute to Perry when the show premieres in summer 2019.