Lori Loughlin: USC Issues Statement About ‘Full House’ Star’s Daughters Amid Admissions Scandal

The University of Southern California has revealed how it will deal with Lori Loughlin‘s daughter, Olivia Jade Giannulli, and the other students allegedly admitted through bribes.

Olivia was one of many students admitted to UCS, Yale, Stanford or Georgetown based on bribes arranged by their parents, federal officials say. In court documents obtained by CBS News, prosecutors said that most students did not know that their admittance had been facilitated by bribes. Still, in a statement given to Entertainment Weekly on Wednesday, USC said that it would review the performances of students like Olivia.

“We are going to conduct a case-by-case review for current students and graduates that may be connected to the scheme alleged by the government,” said USC Media Relations rep for the school. “We will make informed, appropriate decisions once those reviews have been completed. Some of these individuals may have been minors at the time of their application process.”

The school added that they were already prepared to deny admission to students involved in the bribery scheme who had not started college yet.

“Applicants in the current admissions cycle who are connected to the scheme alleged by the government will be denied admission to USC,” they said.

Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly paying a total of $500,000 in bribes to get their daughters into college. The bribes were passed through a “college admission consultant” named William Rick Singer to a university coach, who enrolled the two as rowers on the crew team despite the fact that they do not row.

Olivia Jade, 19, has been of particular interest in the case because of her outspoken disdain for college. The self-described social media influencer has a huge following online, and wanted to pursue YouTube and Instagram as a career.

“I don’t know how much of school I’m gonna attend but I’m gonna go in and talk to my deans and everyone, and hope that I can try and balance it all,” she said in a recent YouTube video. “But I do want the experience of like game days, partying — I don’t really care about school, as you guys all know.”

Judging by a 2016 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Loughlin put much more stock in a college education than Olivia did.

“I want them to be happy,” Loughlin said of her daughters. “I want to be supportive of everything they want to do, but I do want them to have somewhat of a normal [life]. Finish out high school, college experience, maybe because I didn’t have that, I really want that for them.”

Loughlin and Giannulli are currently out on bail.

