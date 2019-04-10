Lori Loughlin Reportedly Rejected Plea Deal Amid New Money Laundering Charges

Lori Loughlin reportedly rejected a plea deal ahead of the new money laundering charges she is facing.

Last month, the actress was arrested and charged in connection with a mass college admissions cheating scandal. This week, she was slapped with new money laundering charges.

According to Us Weekly, a source close to the situation revealed that the just hours before she and her husband Mossimo Giannulli were hit with the additional charges, they were offered a plead deal by prosecutors that would have come with a minimum of two years behind bars.

Prosecutors argue that Loughlin and Giannulli committed money laundering by allegedly writing off bribe money as charitable donations.

The move is significant, as the charges they previously faced related to simple bribery alone only came with roughly two to four years in prison. A money laundering indictment could potentially see the couple go away for up to 20 years.

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli were among the 16 parents hit with a new charge of money laundering; prosecutors allege they tried to write off bribes as charitable contributions. The new charge could carry up to 20 years in prison.@carterevans reports pic.twitter.com/3ltgvOxAwd — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) April 9, 2019

In addition to Loughlin and Giannulli, actress Felicity Huffman was also arrested and charged with paying someone to take the SAT test for her daughter, with was then used to gain the teen admittance to college based on false merit.

She pleaded guilty to the charges against her, and issued a statement, saying, “I am pleading guilty to the charge brought against me by the United States Attorney’s Office.”

“I am in full acceptance of my guilt, and with deep regret and shame over what I have done, I accept full responsibility for my actions and will accept the consequences that stem from those actions,” she continued.

“I am ashamed of the pain I have caused my daughter, my family, my friends, my colleagues and the educational community. I want to apologize to them and, especially, I want to apologize to the students who work hard every day to get into college, and to their parents who make tremendous sacrifices to support their children and do so honestly,” Huffman added.

“My daughter knew absolutely nothing about my actions, and in my misguided and profoundly wrong way, I have betrayed her. This transgression toward her and the public I will carry for the rest of my life. My desire to help my daughter is no excuse to break the law or engage in dishonesty,” the actresses’ statement concluded.

At this time, it is unknown if Loughlin and Giannulli will be offered a second plea deal.