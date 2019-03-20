Lori Loughlin’s Husband Mossimo Giannulli Laughed off Alleged Bribes in Emails Prior to Admissions Scandal

Lori Loughlin’s husband Mossimo Giannulli reportedly laughed off alleged bribes in emails prior to the recent college admissions scandal.

According to Us Weekly, court documents the outlet was able to obtain statements that detailed how the fashion mogul had a very lax attitude toward the situation.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Giannulli also asked [the witness] whether it was permissible to discuss his daughter’s admission with the then-USC Athletic Director, with whom he was acquainted,” the documents read. “Giannulli wrote: ‘[By the way], headed to Augusta in 2 weeks with [the USC Athletic Director]. I was planning on saying nothing? Agree or okay to mention anything?’ “

The individual Giannulli was corresponding with wrote back, “Best to keep [the USC Athletic Director] out of it. When I met with him a year ago about [your daughter] he felt you were good for a million plus,” to which Giannulli replied: “HAH!!”

Per other legal transcripts, Giannulli and Loughlin “agreed to pay bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters designated as recruits to the USC crew team — despite the fact that they did not participate in crew — thereby facilitating their admission to USC.”

In another email that Giannulli purportedly sent, the father-of-two wrote, “We just met with [our older daughter’s] college counselor this AM. I’d like to maybe sit with you after your session with the girls as I have some concerns and want to fully understand the game plan and make sure we have a roadmap for success as it relates to [our daughter] and getting her into a school other than ASU!”

In addition to Giannulli and Loughlin, actress Felicity Huffman was also arrested in connection to the scandal. Huffman’s husband, actor William H. Macy, was not charged in the scandal. A source close to the situation recently opened up and stated that the whole situations has “devastated” the families involved, especially the children.

“Getting arrested is the last thing they ever imagined. They’re trying to justify it as something any parent would do for their child, but there’s no denying they went way too far,” clinical psychologist Dr. Melanie Greenberg added, referring to how their kids can be affected. “The message that results matter and that ethics and values don’t matter isn’t a good life lesson.”

“They’re hopeful they’ll avoid prison and only pay a fine, but it’s all up in the air. The shame of this has clearly rocked their world,” a separate source said regarding the case. Giannulli, Loughlin, and Huffman are due back in court next month.