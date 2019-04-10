Lori Loughlin: Here’s How Many Years the ‘Full House’ Star Could Be Facing

Full House star Lori Loughlin could be facing many more years in prison than originally thought, in connection with the recent college admissions scandal.

The actress was recently hit with money laundering charges, in addition to the previous charges she was slapped with, and ELLE notes that because of the new charges Loughlin could potentially wind up facing 20 years or more behind bars.

Regarding the newest indictment, a statement from the U.S. Attorney says the charges include “conspiring to launder the bribes and other payment in furtherance of the fraud by funneling them through [Rick] Singer’s purported charity and his for-profit corporation.”

Last month, Loughlin and her husband — fashion mogul Mossimo Giannulli — were charged and arrested along with a number of other people in connection to a college admissions scandal.

“Dozens of individuals involved in a nationwide conspiracy that facilitated cheating on college entrance exams and the admission of students to elite universities as purported athletic recruits were arrested by federal agents in multiple states and charged in documents unsealed on March 12, 2019, in federal court in Boston,” a press release on the case from U.S. Attorney’s Office in Massachusetts read.

Per the legal documents, Loughlin and Giuannulli “agreed to pay bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters designated as recruits to the USC crew team — despite the fact that they did not participate in crew — thereby facilitating their admission to USC.”

Notably, the documents stated that neither of the couple’s daughter’s are on the USC crew team, nor have either of them ever competed i crew prior.

In addition to Loughlin and Giuannulli, actress Felicity Huffman was also charged and arrested, but she has since cut a plea deal with prosecutors.

In a public statement following her plea, Huffman said, “I am in full acceptance of my guilt, and with deep regret and shame over what I have done, I accept full responsibility for my actions and will accept the consequences that stem from those actions.

“I am ashamed of the pain I have caused my daughter, my family, my friends, my colleagues, and the educational community,” she added. “I want to apologize to them and, especially, I want to apologize to the students who work hard every day to get into college, and to their parents who make tremendous sacrifices to support their children and do so honestly.”

At this time, it is unknown if Huffman will serve time behind bars, but the plea deal reportedly has a minimum jail time recommendation of four months.