Lori Loughlin: ‘Full House’ Star Spotted for First Time Since New Money Laundering Indictment

Lori Loughlin was spotted in public shortly after news of new charges against her broke Tuesday afternoon.

The Full House alum was spotted at a car wash in West Hollywood with a seemingly grim look on her face as she and husband Mossimo Giannulli were indicted with a new money laundering charge in relation to the college admissions scandal.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to Us Weekly, the couple was charged with money laundering conspiracy along with 14 other parents after refusing to plead guilty to other charges they had been indicted for previously.

Lori Loughlin was spotted out as she and Mossimo Giannulli are now charged with money laundering conspiracy in the college admissions scam. https://t.co/6pBcSLND7V — Us Weekly (@usweekly) April 9, 2019

The couple was arrested in March and charged with conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud after they allegedly paid $500,000 in bribes to get daughters Isabella, 20, and Olivia Jade, 19, admitted into the University of Southern California as recruits for the crew team, despite them never playing the sport.

“The second superseding indictment also charges the defendants with conspiring to launder the bribes and other payments in furtherance of the fraud by funneling them through [William ‘Rick’] Singer’s purported charity and his for-profit corporation, as well as by transferring money into the United States, from outside the United States, for the purpose of promoting the fraud scheme,” a press release released by the Massachusetts State’s Attorney’s Office read explaining the new charges.

Earlier on Tuesday, a report claimed that Loughlin and Giannulli could each face a minimum of two years in prison if they accepted a plea deal prosecutors previously offered them.

The actress and her husband appeared before a federal judge in Boston on Wednesday, April 3, where they were told the face a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison, three years’ probation and a $250,000 fine.

Desperate Housewives star Felicity Huffman, who was also arrested in March, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud on Monday and could reportedly receive four to 10 months in prison. Details will not be revealed until a sentencing hearing.

Loughlin, who according to a prosecutor has not agreed to accept a deal yet, has been coping with the scandal by sticking to her schedule and trying to live her life as usual.

“While waiting for this to come to some conclusion, she’s trying to keep a somewhat regular schedule — going to yoga and pilates and seeing friends for lunch,” a source recently told PEOPLE. “She is very faith-based, and she knows her faith will get her through this.”

“She’s holding up well, given the circumstances,” the insider added. “She has a strong very strong faith that is helping her immensely. She loves her husband and her children very much.”