Lori Loughlin ‘Freaking Out’ About Jail Time After Being in ‘Complete Denial’ About Admissions Scandal

Lori Loughlin is reportedly “freaking out” about potential jail time after being in “complete denial” about the college admissions scandal.

According to a source that spoke with E! News, “Lori is finally realizing just how serious this is. She is seeing the light that she will do jail time and is freaking out.”

“She has been in complete denial and thought maybe she could skate by,” the source also explained. “She refused to accept any jail time and thought the DA was bluffing. She was adamant she wouldn’t do any jail time.”

As the source mentions, Loughlin was arrested an charged with bribery in the college admissions scandal. She was later offered a plea deal that she turned down. Not long after, she was hit with new money laundering charges

JUST IN: Actress Lori Loughlin and 15 other wealthy parents now face additional charges of conspiring to commit fraud and money laundering as part of the growing college admissions scandal. https://t.co/ZfvN2QaD2J pic.twitter.com/UjiFJ8Wvhw — CNN (@CNN) April 9, 2019

The new charges, that Loughlin faces come with the potential for a 20 year prison sentence. Other sources close the family told Entertainment Tonight that Loughlin didn’t believe she would face any series consequences for her role in the scandal.

“Lori still believed in the end she would just get a slap on the wrist,” the source said “At this point she is getting complete clarity and she’s scared and in terrible shape.”

“The reality of this situation has finally hit her like a ton of bricks,” the source added. “It wasn’t until she was faced with [the] additional [charge] that she saw the true ramifications.”

“She is going through the worst time of her life,” the source continued. “It feels like her whole world is falling apart. She is putting all her trust in her team and her lawyers, and hoping for the best.”

EXCLUSIVE: Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli’s legal troubles have caused “a rift” between them as they’re starting to turn on and blame each other. https://t.co/k6nJQTunEr pic.twitter.com/YXDkHrZS4f — E! News (@enews) April 10, 2019

ET’s source also said that those closest to Loughlin are “incredibly concerned” about her and “feel the entire situation should have been handled differently.”

“They believe she should have taken the plea when offered,” the source also said. “Her closest friends have warned her she needs to be more humble and worry she’s been misled through this process,” the source adds. “There seems to be a certain belief among her people she is above all of this and everything will be just fine. And it’s becoming more and more evident that is not the case.”

Loughlin will likely have a new court date set soon if she is not offered a second plea deal opportunity.