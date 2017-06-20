Lorde Backtracks Insensitive Comment About Taylor Swift

Lorde is now offering her apologies after comparing her friendship with Taylor Swift to being friends with someone who has an autoimmune disease. The Grammy-winning artist took to Twitter to respond to the backlash caused by the insensitive comment.

On Monday, a Twitter user tweeted at Lorde writing: “I wonder how @selenagomez feels about this. What an incredibly ignorant analogy to make @lorde.”

The Twitter user was making reference to “Hands to Myself” singer Selena Gomez, who suffers from lupus, an actual autoimmune disease. Along with the scathing message, the user attached an article published by Buzzfeed about Lorde’s ill-advised comments regarding Taylor Swift.

In response to the outrage, the 20-year-old musician tweeted: “didn’t mention taylor, but regardless, i f***ed up & that was really insensitive. i’m sorry.”

didn’t mention taylor, but regardless, i fucked up & that was really insensitive. i’m sorry 🌹 — Lorde (@lorde) June 20, 2017

The “Royals” singer was trying to illustrate how difficult it is to be friends with someone as famous as her pop superstar pal Taylor Swift.

“It’s like having a friend with very specific allergies,” Lorde said during an interview with The Guardian. “There are certain places you can’t go together. Certain things you can’t do.”

The New Zealand native continued by saying: “There are these different sets of considerations within the friendship. It’s like having a friend with an autoimmune disease.”

In a previous interview with The Sunday Times’ Style magazine earlier this year, Lorde, whose real name is Ella Marija Lani Yelich-O’Connor, spoke out about her rise to fame.

“I am not a good famous person,” she said. “I am a writer, that is what I am good at. I can build stuff and sing stuff, but I am not good at selling the dream. I don’t look like magic when I get out of the car.”

Lorde continued by saying: “Some people tell their story through these photos, but that is truly not my strength. I hate it and every time it happens to me, I feel unsafe. I still find it very jarring. I feel very lucky that I don’t draw attention. I love the fact that I can go play before the headliner at Coachella and then I can be, like, ‘Bye-bye! I am going to New Zealand.’”