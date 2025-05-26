Longtime Disney TV Figure Dead at 62: Family Confirms Passing of David McLeod

David McLeod, a TV executive at Disney who worked for the company for 35 years, has died. He was 62.

His family announced recently that he passed away on May 4, following complications from an undiagnosed illness.

McLeod was a syndication and content sales executive at the House of Mouse, including 25 years running the studio’s syndication office in Chicago.

He was born in Madison, Wisconsin, and graduated UM-Madison with a communications degree that specialized in radio, TV, and film. He relocated to LA after graduation, and took a research assistant job with The Walt Disney Company. He never left.

Over his lengthy career, he relocated thrice more—first to Atlanta, then to Dallas, and finally to Chicago, where he became Senior Vice President of syndication for the entire Midwest region until he retired in 2021.

He is survived by his wife, Katy, his three children Zachary, Daniel, and Ansley, his grandchildren, and his father Paul.