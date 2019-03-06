Logan Paul Apologizes for Video of Dead Body Hanging From Tree

YouTuber Logan Paul infuriated the Internet over the weekend after he uploaded a vlog filmed in Aokigahara, a forest in Japan known as the “suicide forest” due to the number of suicides attempted and completed there. In the clip, Paul and his crew showed what appeared to be the dead body of a man hanging from a tree in their footage.

After immediate backlash, Paul, who has 15 million YouTube subscribers, took the video down and issued an apology on Twitter.

“I’m sorry. This is a first for me,” he wrote. “I’ve never faced criticism like this before, because I’ve never made a mistake like this before.”

“I do this s— every day,” he continued. “I’ve made a 15 minute TV show EVERY SINGLE DAY for the past 460+ days. One may understand that it’s easy to get caught up in the moment without fully weighing the possible ramifications.”

The video in question was titled “We found a dead body in the Japanese Suicide Forest…” and featured Paul and his friends walking into the forest before coming across the body. The Verge reports that the man’s face was blurred, but his hands, clothes and abandoned bag were visible.

Paul issued a viewer discretion warning at the start of the video and noted that he had not monetized the video, which he called “the most real vlog I’ve ever posted on this channel” before telling viewers to “buckle the f— up, because you’re never gonna see a video like this again.”

During the footage, Paul spoke to the camera, saying “Suicide is not a joke. Depression and mental illnesses are not a joke. We came here with an intent to focus on the haunted aspect of the forest. This just became very real.”

