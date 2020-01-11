Lizzo Seemingly Responds to Jillian Michaels’ Comments With NSFW Video

Lizzo appeared to respond to Jillian Michaels‘ recent comments on the “Truth Hurts” singer’s body. Michaels has stood by her comments, even in the face of constant criticism online. Meanwhile, Lizzo posted an NSFW clip on her Instagram Story that did not directly mention Michaels, but was a strong response to criticism she has faced.

“If my name is your mouth…so is my p—y, b—…enjoy the flavor!” the singer said in the brief clip.

One fan posted a screenshot of the video, revealing that Lizzo also posted the clip on her main Instagram page before deleting it. “PSA,” read the simple caption.

Lizzo also brushed off critiques of her life in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

“At the 25 second mark I want you to take 5 deep breaths… in through the nose… out through the mouth,” Lizzo wrote. “Today’s mantra is: This is my life. I have done nothing wrong. I forgive myself for thinking I was wrong in the first place. I deserve to be happy.”

The controversy between Michaels and the “Juice” singer began early Wednesday when the former Biggest Loser host appeared on BuzzFeed News‘ morning show and was asked about Lizzo.

“Why are we celebrating her body?” Michaels asked. “Why does it matter? Why aren’t we celebrating her music? ‘Cause it isn’t gonna be awesome if she gets diabetes.”

“I love her music,” Michaels continued. “My kid loves her music, but there’s never a moment where I’m like ‘I’m so glad she’s overweight!’ Why do we care? Why is it my job to care about her weight?”

Following hours of mounting criticism, Michaels issued a statement on Twitter to defend herself.

“As I’ve stated repeatedly, we are all beautiful, worthy, and equally deserving,” Michaels wrote. “I also feel strongly that we love ourselves enough to acknowledge there are serious health consequences that come with obesity – heart disease, diabetes cancer to name only a few. I would never wish these for ANYONE and I would hope we prioritize our health because we LOVE ourselves and our bodies.”

Throughout Lizzo’s breakout year, the singer earned acclaim for promoting self-love and body positivity. She often hits back at critics on social media, including just last month when someone said she was only popular because of the obesity epidemic.

“I’m popular because I write good songs and I’m talented and perform high energy hour and a half shows filled with love,” she replied. “The only person who needs to do better is you. Keep my name out ya mouth & look in the mirror before you come for me. Here’s the attention you ordered.”

