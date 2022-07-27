Little Mix Member Reveals She Was Robbed

Little Mix's Jade Thirwall encountered an unfortunate situation during her trip to Ibiza. As the Daily Mail noted, Thirwell was robbed while on holiday. She opened up about the ordeal via Instagram, telling her fans that her phone was stolen.

On Instagram, Thirwall gave a "shoutout" to the individual who stole her phone. Even though her property was stolen, the singer managed to look on the bright side of the situation. She explained that not having her phone on her was actually "bliss." Thirwall also managed to have a great time on her Ibiza vacation, as she posted a series of snaps from her trip. In the photos, she posed with her boyfriend, Jordan Stephens, and during a sunset beach excursion.

While Thirwall had to deal with a thief during her European vacation, it still seems like she had a blast with Stephens and her friends. According to the Daily Mail, Thirwall and Stephens have been an item for a while now, as they first began dating in 2020. Cosmopolitan reported that they originally met up after exchanging messages online. Since they began dating during the COVID-19 pandemic and had to adhere to strict quarantine guidelines, they could only meet up outside for walks at the start of their relationship. But, things moved quickly for the pair once they did start meeting up. They even moved in together in October 2020. After that milestone, Thirwall spoke with Metro and opened up about her relationship with the Rizzle Kicks star.

"Anyone who has supported you through hard times is really important," Thirwall said. 'It's quite special seeing that. It's the one positive to come out of this. Me and Jordan… we are a good match. We are so chilled out, we are horizontal!' Stephens also offered his own thoughts on their relationship in the interview, and he was on the same page as his girlfriend. He said, 'My girlfriend has got three different kinds of smiles and there's this one where, I don't know how to explain it, you can just tell it's a pure reflection of how she's feeling in that moment. When we are both mucking about and she just busts out this smile, I think, "Oh my God". I just feel full of joy.'