Lisa Marie Presley's Ex-Husband Michael Lockwood Fears She Will Relapse, Children at Risk Over Guns in Home

Lisa Marie Presley's ex-husband Michael Lockwood has reportedly voiced his concerns over her well-being in light of her son's death. According to The Blast, Lockwood reportedly believes that Presley will relapse on drugs and alcohol after her son, Benjamin Keough, died by suicide on July 12. The publication reported that due to these worries, Lockwood is asking the court to strip Presley of primary custody of the former couple's twin daughters, Finley and Harper.

Lockwood and Presley have been engaged in a custody battle over their children ever since they parted ways in 2016. Now, in light of the tragedy concerning Keough, Lockwood believes that there is a "new and significant concern" about Presley and has filed a trial brief in advance of their custody trial on Aug. 3. The Blast obtained legal documents that he filed, which read, "Lisa Marie Presley’s son shot and killed himself in her home (Although she was not there at the time.) With all due sympathy and respect, this creates a new and unaddressed twofold problem: the safety of the children and the greater likelihood of LMP to relapse into drug and alcohol dependency."

Lockwood is reportedly concerned about the safety of his two daughters, as there are guns in Presley's home. The documents continued, "The children told (him) that (LMP) walked around the house with a gun in her hand in 2017. There was at least one gun on the premises of her home at the time of her son’s suicide and it is unclear where the gun was kept or whether Finley and/or Harper might have access to this gun or others. Thus, there is a significantly higher risk to the safety of the children which would ordinarily justify 100% physical custody to (me) at this time in such circumstances." He continued to explain that he is concerned that Presley will relapse in light of her son's passing.

"In light of such a tragic and devastating event, it would not be surprising for (LMP) to relapse into drug or alcohol use despite her alleged three years sober. The death of a child is among life’s most traumatic events," he continued in his filing. Lockwood went on to say that Presley should be subjected to random drug testing, which he is also willing to undergo. "Because of her history of abuse, and because sobriety does not last forever in the vast majority of cases, to ensure the safety of the children (LMP) should be tested randomly for drugs and alcohol until children reach the age of majority at her expense." Lockwood alleged that Presley had severe addiction issues in her past, but noted that he does not know whether she is sober right now. He is reportedly suggesting that the two share 50/50 custody of their daughters. As previously mentioned, their custody battle will continue in early August.