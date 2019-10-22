Lindsay Lohan Takes Aim at Cody Simpson, Miley Cyrus After Liam Hemsworth Split

Lindsay Lohan didn’t hide her feelings about Cody Simpson and Miley Cyrus after correctly guessing Simpson as the Robot on The Masked Singer Australia. The Parent Trap actress took to Instagram after the episode aired to call out Cyrus as well as Simpson, who dated her younger sister Ali Lohan in 2018.

In a since-deleted Instagram post, Lohan shared a photo of Ali and Simpson, who is now dating Cyrus amid her divorce from ex-husband Liam Hemsworth. “When you realise you failed. And you settle for less @codysimpson,” Lohan wrote, followed by a shocked emoji and an anchor emoji. “family is everything you won the masked singer but you lost on your future.”

In another post that remains on her page, Lohan shared a more flattering message to Simpson, although she ended it with a slight jab. “[The Masked Singer Australia] woohoo!!! I was right!! yay [Cody Simpson] good job!! what a great time! What a great time and wonderful moments we have all had on this show! Congratulations to everyone! [Ali Lohan] leave the riffraff behind sista!!!”

I am here to share Lindsay Lohan’s shady Instagram post she instantly deleted about Cody Simpson. Oh dear Lindsay. 😂 pic.twitter.com/glhQjWfZ8Z — Sarah (@sarahtalksmedia) October 22, 2019

Lindsay and Ali Lohan’s mother, Dina Lohan, also left a shady comment, writing, “And the winner is ……..”

On the reality singing competition, Simpson, 22, dressed as a robot to win the title, with Lohan, 33, correctly guessing his identity from his vocals and his clue package. Lohan brought up Simpson and Ali’s relationship on air as well, making a confusing offhanded remark about once buying furniture for Simpson. At the time, she tentatively guessed that the Robot was Simpson and said, “If it is you [Cody Simpson], we have a lot to talk about, and this is not the arena for it,” she joked. “I want my furniture back! Because I bought your furniture for your house in Venice!”

Simpson explained the furniture situation to Punkee. “Well basically I was living in this house in Venice, I had this kind of beach shack there near Venice Beach, and I had been living there for a couple of years and I was seeing her sister for a short period at that time and she was staying there with me. I was sleeping on a mattress on the floor because that was the vibe of the house and I loved it,” he said.

“And she was like ‘you can’t be sleeping on a mattress, you need to have a bed frame’ and I was like ‘nah, I’m cool, I like this.’ She was like ‘Lindsay is going to order you this stuff’ but it never ended up coming and we didn’t know where it went.”

Simpson likely isn’t paying the drama much attention, as he’s been dating Cyrus for the past few weeks and sharing tons of PDA-centric social media posts together. The pair got together in the wake of Cyrus’ brief fling with Kaitlynn Carter, who she dated for six weeks before calling it quits.