Lindsay Lohan Says ‘Me Too’ Accusers Look Weak

Lindsay Lohan criticized the #MeToo movement, claiming that women speaking out against sexual harassment “makes them look weak.”

“I’m going to really hate myself for saying this, but I think by women speaking against all these things, it makes them look weak when they are very strong women,” Lohan told the U.K.’s The Times in a new interview, reports Variety.

However, Lohan herself pointed out that she does not have any personal experience with sexual assault during her career.

“So, I don’t really have anything to say. I can’t speak on something I didn’t live, right?” Lohan explained. “I am very supportive of women. Everyone goes through their own experiences in their own ways.”

Lohan also took a swipe at women who did not come forward with allegations or go to authorities right after an alleged sexual assault.

“If it happens at that moment, you discuss it at that moment. You have these girls who come out, who don’t even know who they are, who do it for the attention,” the former Disney star said. “That is taking away from the fact that it happened.”

This is not the first time Lohan has been at odds with the #MeToo movement. In October, she took to Instagram to complain about how disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein was bring treated after women accused him of sexual harassment and rape.

“I feel very bad for Harvey Weinstein right now, I don’t think it’s right what’s going on. I think Georgina needs to take a stand and be there for her husband,” Lohan said, referring to Weinstein’s now estranged wife Georgina Chapman. “He’s never harmed me or did anything to me — we’ve done several movies together. I think everyone needs to stop — I think it’s wrong. So stand up.”

After allegations against Weinstein were published in the New York Times, Chapman announced she was leaving Weinstein.

“My heart breaks for all the women who have suffered tremendous pain because of these unforgivable actions. I have chosen to leave my husband,” the Marchesa designer said. “Caring for my young children is my first priority and I ask the media for privacy at this time.”

Weinstein is facing six rape and sexual assault charges in New York. Last week, Weinstein’s attorney submitted a 159-page motion, in which he claimed he had “long-term intimate consensual” relationships with one of the three accusers in the case, reports USA Today. His attorney also accused the Manhattan district attorney of not providing the alleged “exculpatory evidence” of these relationships to the grand jury.

Almost 90 women have accused Weinstein of sexual assaulting them in various cities and countries, dating back to the early 1990s.

Lohan’s MTV docuseries about her business ventures in Greece, Lohan Beach Club, will debut in 2019.

Photo credit: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Daily Mail