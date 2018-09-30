Lindsay Lohan’s Family Worried About Her Following Bizarre Instagram Video

Lindsay Lohan‘s family is reportedly worried about her after she shared a bizarre Instagram Live video Friday, in which she accused a family of human trafficking and tried to take their children away.

Early Friday, Lohan shared a video thought to be taken in Paris, where she spotted a family she believed were refugees from Syria. She told her followers they needed help, as she offered the family a place to spend the night. She spoke directly to one of the children, asking if they wanted to go with her. When the mother refused to let the children go with Lohan, the former actress turned irate.

Lindsay saw a Syrian family on the streets of Paris and tried to get them a hotel room and offered them money. They refused so she thought they were trafficking children. She then tried to take the children with her and the mom pushed her to the ground… all on live pic.twitter.com/AZ8nC2VbGT — la bella vita (@drugproblem) September 29, 2018

“You should not have them [children] on the floor, you should be a hard-working woman and you should be doing what you [can] for your children, so they have a better life,” she told the mother. “If someone is offering them a home and a bed, which is me at the moment, give it to them. They will come back to you.”

The family then tried to walk away from her, and Lohan began accusing them of trafficking children.

At the end of the video, Lohan turned her phone towards herself, even as she cried. “I’m never going to be able to change,” Lohan said through tears as she trailed off.

Lohan has not commented on the video specifically, but she did share a meme on her Instagram account. “Live is a series of tiny little miracles. Notice them,” the message reads. “#Help others. #B4yourself #LOHANFOUNDATION #DOWHATEVER IT #TAKES,” she wrote in the caption.

A source close to Lohan’s family told Us Weekly the video has them concerned for the 32-year-old’s health again.

“Those closest to Lindsay have been concerned over the last year that she may no longer be sober,” the source said. “The strict drinking rules in Dubai where she has been living have provided a nice cover for her as well as the fact that paparazzi aren’t allowed there, so there is less of a chance of her getting caught.”

The source said Lohan’s family knows she is “no longer sober,” but as long as she was behaving, it was “not an issue to them.” But after Friday’s video, they are now concerned and her longtime publicist, Hunter Frederick, is going to check on her in Paris.

“The public outbursts are what really stress everyone out and last night’s was bad, even for Lindsay,” the source said. “People around her are worried and her not living in the States makes her less accountable.”

Lohan has been living overseas for several years now and runs a club in Mykonos, Greece. Although she has mostly walked away from the movie industry, Tyra Banks claimed Lohan was going to appear in a Life Size sequel.

