Lindsay Lohan Addresses Sexuality and Dating Rumors

Globetrotting Lindsay Lohan recently returned to the U.S. and sat down with Wendy Williams for a tell-all interview, dishing about her sexuality and dating rumors.

The 31-year-old Lohan stopped by The Wendy Williams Show on Friday, where no question seemed off limits. Williams asked LiLo if she considers herself “sexually fluid,” to which she responded, no.

“No, I like men,” Lohan told Williams.

The host then brought up Lohan’s relationship with Samantha Ronson in 2008.

“I was living in L.A.,” Lohan said with a laugh. “I’m not saying it’s a bad thing, but no, I’m not dating right now.”

In 2012, Lohan told Us Weekly that her relationship with Ronson was “toxic.”

“I need to love myself first before I could be with anyone else, and I was going through a lot,” Lohan told Us at the time. “Two toxic people cannot be together. End of story. We’re friends now. That’s how it started so I think that’s how it was meant to be.”

As for today, Lohan is not dating anyone.

“I don’t have a man. I don’t want to date anyone right now. I’m in work mode, I like it,” Lohan told Williams. “I have great girlfriends, people around me, my family. Relationships, I’ve had enough of them. I don’t think, especially in L.A. you’re always around other actors, and I like being OK with me. When it happens, it’ll happen.”

During her interview with Williams, Lohan made it clear that she hopes people see her in a different light today. After all, she runs a club in Athens and plans to open a second in Greece. She also told Williams that she is designing an island at Dubai’s World Islands.

“It is frustrating to me when people always say those partying days and stuff,” Lohan told Williams. “I was never really a partier. Just because I was seen out at clubs, made some mistakes, they didn’t take the best shots of me. I don’t like to bring up and rehash the past.”

She said these misconceptions take attention away from her other goals, like making a second Mean Girls movie or being taken seriously for Batgirl.

Lohan also starred in a U.K. comedy series called Sick Note with Rupert Grint that airs this year. She told Williams she plans to go back to Turkey to help child refugees.

“I feel like there’s a lot of love I have to give to children that don’t have anyone and that have lost their parents and don’t have a lot of love and hope in their life,” the former Disney star said.

Photo credit: Instagram/ Lindsay Lohan