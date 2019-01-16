Lindsay Lohan Says She Calls Oprah for Advice ‘Whenever I Do Anything’

Who does Lindsay Lohan call when she’s about to make a big decision? Oprah Winfrey herself, of course!

In Tuesday’s all-new episode of Linday Lohan’s Beach Club, the actress sat down with her staff of American VIP Ambassadors to go over their goals after a disappointing first day on the job.

On a vision sheet for her own life, Lohan revealed she had written, “My purpose is to make people happy, love and be loyal, gratitude, change the world, always call Oprah.”

Lohan interjected of her A-list name drop, “She’s my 911, I ask her for advice whenever I do anything.”

The Mean Girls star’s Hollywood connections aside, Lohan was sure to impart some of her wisdom on her employees.

“There’s a bigger picture to all of this, I mean we can really do something different,” she told them. “All of our stories have a different perspective on other people’s lives, and I think that we forget that because we move so fast here, because it’s so fun and we want to party and we go quick. You’re not going to be the people that you all say you want to be if you don’t actually focus on what you really f—ing want.”

She continued to the cameras, “I hope they learn that they really need to just treasure and value themselves more than everything else around them. That’s what I’ve learned over time, so all I can offer is what I know and what I’ve experienced.”

Prior to her resurgence as a club owner and reality TV star, Lohan had largely retreated from the limelight following troubles with the press and paparazzi during her teens and 20s.

“This is a time for me to just show people that the past is the past and we’re only moving forward,” she explained to Entertainment Weekly of her decision to return to TV as an entrepreneur. “It was definitely a juxtaposed position that I was put in, and I really appreciate that and admire it because these kids also have their own issues they’re going through in those moments, and I got to have some insight and get to know these people.”

“Two of the girls that work with us had an argument over this guy. I said, ‘Look, we’re supposed to stick together; we’re women! You have a beautiful opportunity in life. You’re here for the right reasons, so you have to be friends with each other,’” Lohan continued of her role as the responsible adult in the club environment. “To actually hear a story from someone is something that we forget to do all the time. This show really explores other sides to people and how I can share my past with them [to] help them.”

