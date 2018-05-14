Leah Remini Reveals Mother’s Day Post Amid ‘Kevin Can Wait’ Cancellation

Leah Remini‘s Mother’s Day was a very celebratory one, with the actress receiving love from her daughter, Sofia, as well as husband Angelo Pagan.

Sharing a sneak peek of her gifts on Instagram, Remini posted a slideshow of photos that included a book from Sofia, food, flowers and pajamas, with one of the book’s pages reading, “Thank you for never failing to be there for me.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I have been so loved today! I received a 50-page book from my daughter that made me cry, beautiful flowers, PJ,s, my favorite breakfast sandwich from my hubby @therealangelopagan @rindermike brought us pastries, @williamkilmartin brought over bagels… I mean a lot of calories were consumed, but the love was everything,” she wrote. “#soblessed #mothersday.”

The celebration comes after the recent cancellation of Remini’s CBS sitcom, Kevin Can Wait, which was canceled after two seasons. The series experienced controversy after star Kevin James’ character’s wife was killed off at the end of the first season with Remini appearing as a series regular during the second.

After the news was announced, Remini posted a selfie with James on Instagram, thanking the show’s cast and crew.

“I want to say thank you to the amazing cast, crew, producers, and the writers of @kevincanwaitcbs. You accepted me with open arms,” she wrote. “For me to get to work with @officialkevinjames again day in and day out was a Godsend. I laughed everyday, and I will miss that the most. You don’t always get a second chance at something that meant so much to you and I did, and I am so grateful for it. It came at a time when I needed to laugh. So thank you all. I am so happy that it happened and I will miss seeing all of you. Thank you to @cbstv and @sony for a great time.”

Remini and James previously starred together on the CBS sitcom The King of Queens from 1998-2007.

While Kevin Can Wait was canceled, Remini’s documentary-style series on A&E, Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath, was renewed for a third season. The show has won an Emmy and has been praised for its exposure of the controversial organization.

Photo Credit: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com