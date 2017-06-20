Former NFL Star and ‘DWTS’ Contestant Lawrence Taylor Pleads Guilty to DUI

Lawrence Taylor, a former NFL star who became a contestant on Dancing With the Stars, has pleaded guilty to driving under the influence.

In September Taylor hit a stopped police car while driving on the Florida Turnpike in Palm Beach County, PEOPLE reports. He had a blood alcohol level of .082 five hours after the crash and admitted to drinking when officers asked.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Apparently too much,” he replied to the officer’s query of whether he had had alcohol.

On Monday, he pleaded guilty and will have to attend DUI school, perform 75 hours of community service, and pay a fine of $1,050. During a 12 month probation he will be subjected to random alcohol and drug screenings. In addition, Taylor will have his license revoked for nine months.

Taylor is a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame and two-time Super Bowl champion, but had a career and post-career plagued by drug abuse and legal trouble.

He competed on Dancing With the Stars in 2009.