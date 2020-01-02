‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Ice-T Delivers Response After Backlash to Posting Conspiracy Theory Meme

Ice-T appears to have waded into an internet conspiracy theory on Twitter, sharing a meme on Dec. 30 tied to the far-right group QAnon in a tweet that had people calling him out for wading out into the fringe group seemingly without knowing. The Law & Order: SVU star took to Twitter with a fiery quote superimposed over a flaming “Q,” which is a signature of the group, which is convinced a secret government informant has been sending messages about President Donald Trump’s plan to take down pedophile Democrats.

The tweet, which Ice has since deleted, read: “Daily Game: Let the Haters dig their own graves….. #2020,” alongside the meme, “Never interfere with an enemy while he’s in the process of destroying himself.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The actor and rapper’s followers were quick to question his seeming support of the group:

bruh… — what if baby yoda had been aborted (@argumentwinner) December 30, 2019

Is this a Q anon quote? — Blaze_Runner_20420 (@BlazeRuner20420) December 30, 2019

Hey ICE T, you are awesome and if you want to support Trump that’s fine. But as a former Trump supporter myself, I should inform you that’s a #Qanon symbol which is part of the MAGA cult. — David Weissman (@davidmweissman) December 30, 2019

Despite deleting the tweet, however, Ice made sure to send a strongly-worded message to his followers who were unhappy with him posting the meme to begin with.

ATTENTION: If I post or say something YOU don’t like.. PLEASE unfollow.. — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) December 30, 2019

It’s not all as simple as people being haters, one of the actors’ followers was quick to point out, earning close to 1,000 likes and thousands of responses from people on either side.

It’s not about someone liking something or not. It’s the fact that you (accidentally?) spread a QAnon conspiracy theory meme. Your celebrity status and blue check validates it regardless of how you feel about. It’s not about hating. — Brian Koerber (@bkurbs) December 30, 2019

Meanwhile, Ice-T has gone back to posting his normal kind of tweets, although he might be looking at his memes a bit more carefully after all the drama caused by his timeline.

Photo credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tribeca TV