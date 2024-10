Latin Pop Star Gabriel Diniz Dead at 28 After Plane Crash

It is being reported that Latin pop star Gabriel Diniz has died after being involved in a plane crash on Memorial Day.

According to Us Weekly, the 28-year-old singer had just performed in Feira de Santana, which is northwest of Salvador, and was aboard a plane headed to a birthday party for his girlfriend, Karoline Calheiros.

His plane reportedly crashed in the town of Porto do Mato in Estância. The small city is on the southern coast of Sergipe, which is Brazil’s smallest state, and sits northeast of Salvador.

Representatives for Diniz have since issued a statement on his death, telling Us Weekly, “It is with great pain that we can confirm the death of Gabriel Diniz and the plane’s crew.”

Diniz biggest his was 2016’s “Paraquedas,” but recently had success with the hit single, “Jenifer.” He has over 2 million YouTube subscribers and more than 4 million Instagram followers.

Since his death was first reported, many of Diniz’s friends and fans have been sharing memorials to the fallen star.

According to some reports, there have already been memorials held in Diniz’s honor, but no official funeral arrangements appear to have been announced.