‘Last Man Standing’ Star Amanda Fuller Sends Message to Fans After Finale, Teases Season 8

Amanda Fuller thanked fans after Fox announced the Last Man Standing renewal this week.

Last Man Standing has joined the long list of shows renewed for the 2019-2020 season. Fans , creators and cast members were all celebrating on social media, including Fuller. Fuller plays Kristin Baxter, the family’s oldest daughter. On Friday, she thanked her thousands of followers for their support and promised them that big things were on the horizon for the series.

“Thanks to all our [Last Man Standing] fam for your continued support and love,” she wrote. “Hope you enjoyed the season finale! We’ll be back workin’ hard to give you an awesome S8 before you know it! Until then [peace emoji], [heart emoji] & [jazz hands].”

Fuller joined the cast in Season 2, after Alexandra Krosney left the series. Krosney reportedly left for creative reasons that were never specified, and went on to take roles in various other TV shows and pilots over the years.

Meanwhile, Fuller has become the face of Kristin for most fans, having been with the show for much longer. Fuller is even one of the main cast members to return to the series after it was canceled by ABC for a full year, then revived on Fox. Others, such as Molly Ephraim, opted not to come back.

The revival must be going well, as the network has chosen to give it another season. The show revolves around the Baxter family, an average middle-class family with three daughters. Mike Baxter (Tim Allen) finds himself constantly at odds with the overwhelming female majority in his life, and is dismayed when his daughters’ boyfriends don’t exhibit the traditional masculine qualities he craves.

The show has been heavily politicized, not least of all because Allen once dressed as President Trump on the show. However, it has more to do with the show’s cancellation, which fans felt was a slight against conservative programming. Despite getting a full six seasons, many felt that ABC was cutting the show short to silence Allen’s conservative character.

Fox came to the rescue, picking up the series after a year off, and it seems to have been worth it. Season 7 ratings are still being calculated, but the show has consistently pulled in more than 5 million viewers per week for its network broadcast.



Last Man Standing will be back in the fall of 2019. The season finale aired on Friday on ABC.